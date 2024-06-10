“Looks like something Spiderman would wear” - Arsenal fans react as leaked images of retro merchandise collection emerge

Arsenal fans have reacted to leaked photos of their retro merchandise collection on X (formerly Twitter).

Before the close of the 2023/24 season, the Gunners dropped their home kit for the upcoming season. Now, it looks like the fans of the north London outfit have gotten a sneak peek into what's to come on the merchandise front for the season ahead.

Reacting to these photos, one fan wrote:

"The hoodie looks like something Spiderman would wear."

Sticking to the Spiderman theme and name-dropping the animated version of the superhero, a fan added:

"I can see miles morales in the second strip!"

Another said:

"That hoodie."

A fan, who seemingly was pleased with the new designs, commented:

"Top left, and the hoodie."

Another fan, who was confused as to what to make of the leaked images, added:

"I'm torn on these."

Despite fans being unable to provide a unanimous opinion on the club's merchandise, they would want Arsenal to come home with top honors in the 2024/25 campaign. This time out, the Gunners pushed Manchester City till the final day of the Premier League season and lost the title by two points in the end.

In the 2022/23 season, they finished second by five points to Manchester City after leading the title race for 248 days. They also made it to the final eight of the UEFA Champions League this year, where Bayern Munich knocked them out.

Popular Arsenal YouTuber rates the Gunners 2024/25 home kit

Arsenal YouTuber Robbie Lyle was seemingly pleased with the Gunners' 2024/25 home jersey. While speaking on his channel, AFTV, the popular internet personality called the new shirt 'clean'.

He even gave the jersey a high rating of eight out of 10 during a show in which Lyle reacted to the launch of the new kit. Largely happy with Adidas' work, he stated:

"I like the fact that it's plain. Plain, clean, and nice. I think this is a very good home kit. I think Adidas really have been making some really really good home kits and this is another one."

With the season completed, the players have jetted out for international football action, with the European Championships and Copa America set to take place this summer.