“Looks like he has all the time in the world” – Chelsea fans astonished by passing range of one of their players

Chelsea fans were impressed with the passing range of Thiago Silva following their resounding 4-0 victory over Malmo in the UEFA Champions League.

Silva was one of the most influential players in the West London club's comfortable win over the Swedish side. The 37-year-old centre-back provided a lovely assist for Andreas Christensen to score his first goal for the club.

Despite being one of the oldest members, Thiago Silva's range of passing and distribution were absolutely top notch. Here are some of the best tweets from the Blues' supporters regarding his performance:

Lewis Henderson @Hendo_12 #ChampionsLeague Thiago Silva is the most composed CB going, looks like he has all the time in the world #CheMal Thiago Silva is the most composed CB going, looks like he has all the time in the world #CheMal #ChampionsLeague

Hanzu ⭐⭐ @hanichelsea10 Thiago Silva's passing range is absolutely phenomenal man. He makes it look effortless #CHEMAL Thiago Silva's passing range is absolutely phenomenal man. He makes it look effortless #CHEMAL

charlie @charliefc29 Btw if VVD/Varane makes that thiago silva pass yesterday, hes the best ball playing cb in the world apparently Btw if VVD/Varane makes that thiago silva pass yesterday, hes the best ball playing cb in the world apparently

Alex Goldberg @AlexGoldberg_ Thiago Silva vs Malmö.

Still as into it as ever. Thiago Silva vs Malmö.

Still as into it as ever. https://t.co/KOtjzYd6Pt

Frank Lucas @m_unknown9 @ChelseaFC Thiago Silva has the best passing range in our club @ChelseaFC Thiago Silva has the best passing range in our club

ChelseaFC2021💙⚽️🌍 @Chelsea_FC_2021

#CheMal Silva with a fine assist for the goal!!! 👏 👏 👏 Silva with a fine assist for the goal!!! 👏 👏 👏

#CheMal https://t.co/GNWkICPdHH

Daeng Makkita @MakkitaDaeng

Assist - T. Silva (CB)

Always trust Chelsea defender in Fantasy League games.💙 @ChelseaFC Goal - Christensen (CB)Assist - T. Silva (CB)Always trust Chelsea defender in Fantasy League games.💙 @ChelseaFC Goal - Christensen (CB)

Assist - T. Silva (CB)

Always trust Chelsea defender in Fantasy League games.💙

ali ⭐️⭐️ @alicfc2005 @CFCYassin silva got the assist for the christensen goal too 😭😭😭 @CFCYassin silva got the assist for the christensen goal too 😭😭😭

Luka @TheBluesChelz @AlexGoldberg_ @tsilva3 @CesarAzpi Playing like he is 25 years old.. honor to have him in chelsea💙 @AlexGoldberg_ @tsilva3 @CesarAzpi Playing like he is 25 years old.. honor to have him in chelsea💙

Thiago Silva arrived on a free transfer from PSG in the summer of 2020. Despite being 36, the Brazilian easily slotted into Chelsea's defense and made them a tight unit under the management of Thomas Tuchel.

The former AC Milan and PSG defender played a vital role in guiding the Blues to an unexpected Champions League triumph against Manchester City.

Silva has also made a fine start to the new season. The 37-year-old defender has made eight appearances so far and has contributed to a goal and an assist.

Silva has now entered the final year of his Chelsea contract. However, if he keeps performing at this current level, the Blues might be tempted into offering him another one-year extension.

Chelsea have had 15 different goal scorers this season

Chelsea signed Romelu Lukaku from Inter Milan for a club-record fee of £97.5 million this summer, expecting him to solve their goalscoring issues from last season.

However, this season the Blues have found scorers from all parts of the pitch with as many as 15 different players registering a goal so far. These include some unlikely players like Andreas Christensen, Trevoh Chalobah, Thiago Silva and Reece James to name a few.

Romelu Lukaku continues to remain Chelsea's top scorer this season. But the 28-year-old has only scored four goals, despite going seven games without a goal across all competitions.

In spite of their main striker not being amongst the goals lately, Chelsea still find themselves at the top of the Premier League charts. The Blues are currently one point ahead of Liverpool and two points clear of Manchester City.

Also Read

Thomas Tuchel's side have a chance to maintain the top spot as they face Norwich City and Newcastle United in their next two league matches.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee