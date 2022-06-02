"Looks like he will be Ten Hag’s first signing" - Journalist provides major transfer update involving Manchester United

Noted journalist Sam Pilger has claimed that Ajax’s Jurrien Timber is set to become Erik Ten Hag’s first signing at Manchester United.

Jurrien Timber, 20, had a breakthrough season at Ajax where he started 40 games across all competitions, contributing 3 goals and 2 assists. He won his second straight Eredivisie title with Ajax and has blossomed under the tutelage of Erik Ten Hag. The defender is versatile and intelligent enough to also play as a right-back and is considered to be a future leader.

Timber is a ball-playing center-back who is considered to one of the best emerging talents in Europe and has been scouted by some of the biggest clubs. Manchester United were always said to have an advantage due to Ten Hag and have reportedly held positive talks with Ajax, although the two clubs are yet to agree on a fee.

Sam Pilger @sampilger @mufcMPB #MUFC have held positive talks with Ajax who are willing sellers and the player is keen. Final obstacle is the clubs agreeing the fee. Jurrien Timber looks like he will be Ten Hag’s first signing. @mufcMPB #MUFC have held positive talks with Ajax who are willing sellers and the player is keen. Final obstacle is the clubs agreeing the fee. Jurrien Timber looks like he will be Ten Hag’s first signing.

The player is understandably keen to join and will be a huge addition who can bolster both the centre-back and the right-back position; the two areas that Manchester United need to reinforce.

Erik ten Hag has his work cut out at Manchester United

Manchester United have a number of issues that need to be resolved. The atmosphere in the dressing room has understandably not been the best, while multiple stars will need to be replaced. Paul Pogba, Jesse Lingard, and Edinson Cavani have been confirmed to be leaving while there are some doubts about Cristiano Ronaldo and Marcus Rashford's futures as well.

At least two midfield signings, including a defensive midfielder, appear to be needed along with further attacking and defensive reinforcements. Considering Anthony Martial’s form and future and Ronaldo’s age, another striker also appears to be a necessity.

De Jong is still not convinced to leave Barça and he wants UCL football - Man Utd will try to push again as Barça need to solve financial issues. Manchester United have opened direct talks with Barça for Frenkie de Jong. Price tag around €85m, waiting for opening bid.De Jong is still not convinced to leave Barça and he wants UCL football - Man Utd will try to push again as Barça need to solve financial issues. Manchester United have opened direct talks with Barça for Frenkie de Jong. Price tag around €85m, waiting for opening bid. 🚨 #MUFCDe Jong is still not convinced to leave Barça and he wants UCL football - Man Utd will try to push again as Barça need to solve financial issues. https://t.co/jT18D37sPK

Jurrien Timber would be a huge signing for Manchester United, who are also reportedly pushing for a big-money deal for Frenkie De Jong. Apart from letting the manager choose his players, the club also needs to sign young, lesser known players who can hopefully develop in the coming time.

Manchester United already have some talented youngsters and will need to make a variety of signings in the coming transfer windows if things are to get better.

