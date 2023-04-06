"Looks as though he is gone" - Pundit claims Chelsea star is a 'shadow of the player' he once was following Premier League move

Rangers legend Ally McCoist has said that Chelsea striker Pierre-Emerick Aubemayang is a shadow of the player he once was at Arsenal.

The Blues were in dire need of a new centre-forward after Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner left the club last summer. However, Aubameyang's arrival from Barcelona for £12 million has been a let-down.

McCoist commented on Aubameyang's situation at Stamford Bridge, telling talkSPORT that the veteran frontman looks a completely different player to the one who impressed at Arsenal:

“I think Aubameyang looks as though he is gone. I think he looked the absolute shadow of the player, particularly early on at Arsenal. I was interested to see how that would work out. Chelsea are still crying out for a centre-forward. They need somebody to put the ball into the back of the net.”

Aubameyang has struggled for form this season, scoring just three goals and providing just one assist in 19 games across competitions. It's a far cry from the impressive 92 goals in 163 games he managed for the Gunners before leaving for Barcelona in January last year.

The forward's issues at Chelsea started when Graham Potter replaced Thomas Tuchel in the Stamford Bridge dugout last September. That came just days after Aubameyang was signed by Tuchel, as the pair had previously worked well together at Borussia Dortmund.

Potter never seemed to have faith in Aubameyang, and the striker was soon handed a bit-part role. He was even withdrawn from the Blues' UEFA Champions League knockouts squad to make room for January signings.

Aubameyang may be handed a fresh opportunity by Chelsea's new interim boss Lampard. The Englishman has replaced Potter, who was sacked on Sunday (April 2) with the West Londoners sitting 11th in the league.

Chelsea ready to terminate Aubameyang's contract in summer

The Blues were furious with Aubameyang's visit to Camp Nou.

Aubameyang signed a two-year contract with the Blues after arriving from Barcelona last summer. However, the West London outfit could look to rip up his contract at the end of the season.

GOAL reports that Chelsea were left outraged by Aubameyang's decision to head to the Camp Nou to visit his former side. He watched on as Barca secured a 2-1 win over Real Madrid in the El Clasico last month.

Aubameyang seems keen on a return to the Blaugrana, and he could be prepared to reduce his wages to seal a move. Xavi's side may be enticed to re-sign the forward as a free agent given their financial issues.

