Loris Karius’ girlfriend Diletta Leotta wows fans with stylish photos in Baywatch style swimming suit, followers go wild 

Newcastle United goalkeeper Loris Karius' girlfriend Diletta Leotta has stunned fans with a Baywatch-style swimsuit Instagram post.

Leotta, 31, treated her 8.6 million followers to a picture of herself wearing the red garment while posing in front of a cityscape on a lavish beach. The DAZN presenter regularly uploads stylish photos of herself as she travels around the globe reporting.

The Italian is pregnant with Karius' child but is regarded as one of the most popular TV presenters in her home country. However, her latest Instagram post has sent fans into a frenzy due to comparisons with the American TV drama series Baywatch. The outfit is similar to the one that 1990s actress Pamela Anderson wore in the series.

Fans were fond of the post, with one responding in the comments:

“What a beauty."

Another commented:

"Excellent quality, you are beautiful beyond perfect."

Meanwhile, another follower alluded to her pregnancy, of which Leotta and Karius are expected to give birth to their new baby soon:

"Love for children will make you more beautiful than ever."

Diletta Leotta announced the news of her pregnancy with an Instagram post of their new apartment:

"Soon we’ll be three."

The Sun claims that Loris Karius and Diletta Leotta started dating during his time at Bundesliga side Union Berlin. The 29-year-old shot-stopper spent the 2020-21 season on loan at Die Eisernen. He has since moved to Newcastle, where he is third-choice to Nick Pope and Martin Dubravka.

Diletta Leotta penned heartfelt letter to Loris Karius ahead of Carabao Cup final

Loris Karius made his first appearance for Newcastle in their Carabao Cup final loss.

Loris Karius was handed his first appearance for Newcastle in remarkable fashion when he was required for the Carabao Cup final in February. First-choice Magpies goalkeeper Pope was suspended and backup stopper Dubravka was cup-tied.

Karius' partner Diletta Leotta left the German a letter of support ahead of the cup final against Manchester United. She told The Athletic:

"I would like to write this letter to you tomorrow, or later, once the game taking you back on the pitch after these two interminable, painful and incredible years is over."

Leotta alluded to the disappointing spell in Karius' career, hinting at his disappointing performance in Liverpool's 3-1 2018 Champions League final defeat to Real Madrid:

“The two years of sad nights, the knot in your throat and the bad thoughts that kept you away from playing, but not from your greatest passion; the green football pitch that makes millions of children dream every day."

The DAZN presenter concluded by insisting that her partner deserved the opportunity:

“Sometimes you need to take a step back in order to make a better run-up and I am sure this run-up will lead you and the whole team to fly. No one deserves it more.”

Karius was unable to prevent Manchester United from beating Newcastle to the Carabao Cup trophy. The Red Devils won 2-0 at Wembley thanks to goals from Casemiro and Marcus Rashford.

Poll : 0 votes