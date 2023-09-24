“Losing today” “We’re not watching” - Real Madrid fans distraught as superstar attacker is ruled out of Atletico clash 

Real Madrid superstar Vinicius Junior won't be available to face Atletico Madrid in the first El Derbi of the season much to fans' frustrations.

There was hope that the Brazilian forward would be able to make Carlo Ancelotti's squad to face Atleti on Sunday (September 24). The 23-year-old has missed his side's last three games across competitions due to a muscular injury.

Vinicius took part in Real Madrid's training session on Saturday in preparation for their clash with Diego Simeone's side. Ancelotti said that the club would determine his availability on the day of the game.

However, the derby has come too early for the Los Blancos superstar as he has dropped out of their matchday squad. Vinicius made a fine start to the season before his injury, bagging one goal in three games across competitions.

MadridXtra claim that the Brazilian isn't out with a muscular injury but gastroenteritis. Nevertheless, Los Merengues will have to go to battle with Los Cochoneros without their No.7. Jude Bellingham has stepped up to the plate in his absence with six goals and one assist in six games across competitions.

Real Madrid's €103 million man's sensational displays have coincided with Ancelotti's men not being beaten at the start of the season. They sit third in La Liga with five wins from five games.

Still, fans are disappointed that Vinicius won't make his return against Atleti. One fan on X (formerly Twitter) even predicts that the visitors will lose at the Wanda Metropolitano:

"Why again? So we losing today."

Another fan has decided they won't be watching due to the Brazil international's absence:

"On Derby day? Aight, we are not watching."

Here's how fans on X reacted to the disappointing news that Vinicius won't be available against Atleti:

Juventus are reportedly weighing up a move for Real Madrid veteran defender Lucas Vazquez

Lucas Vazquez has attracted interest from Juventus.

According to Fichajes (via CaughtOffside), Serie A giants Juventus are showing interest in Real Madrid right-back Lucas Vazquez. The 32-year-old's contract with Los Blancos expires in 2025 and he could be looking for more first-team opportunities.

Juve are enticed by Vazquez's versatility as he can play both at right-back and further up the pitch. He's made four appearances across competitions this season, playing both at full-back and as a winger.

The Old Lady's attempts to lure the Spaniard to the Allianz Stadium could be aided by Real Madrid's reported interest in Reece James. It's claimed that the La Liga giants are eyeing the Chelsea captain but could face competition from Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich.

Vazquez has been at the Santiago Bernabeu his entire career although he spent one season on loan at Espanyol. He's made 315 appearances, scoring 33 goals and providing 57 assists.