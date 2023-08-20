"Losing to West Ham after spending 1.2b is insane", "Sell Caicedo" - Twitter explodes as Chelsea slump to 3-1 loss against West Ham

Chelsea suffered a shock 3-1 Premier League defeat to 10-man West Ham United on Sunday (August 20) that sent Mauricio Pochettino's crashing back down to earth.

There has been a real buzz around Stamford Bridge recently following the arrivals of Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia. It seemed that the tide was turning following a disastrous 2022-23 campaign.

Chelsea headed into the game as the favourites, buoyed by their recent transfer business. Unfortunately for Pochettino's side they would end up on the losing side.

The hosts at the London Stadium took a dramatic lead in the seventh minute courtesy of Nayef Aguerd's fine header. James Ward-Prowse's brilliant corner found the Moroccan at the back post.

It was poor defending from Pochettino's men, but they soon flexed their muscles and started getting a hold of the game. Carney Chukwuemeka drew the Blues level in the 28th minute with a fabulous strike for his first goal for the club.

Chukwuemeka cut inside before bending a fierce effort past West Ham goalkeeper Alphonse Areola. It was fully deserved, and the visitors should have headed into halft-ime in front.

Enzo Fernandez had a golden opportunity to do so when Raheem Sterling went down under the challenge of Tomas Soucek. However, the Argentine midfielder missed the first penalty of his career as Areola produced a fine save in the 43rd minute.

Chelsea would live to rue the missed penalty, as it was the Hammers who restored their lead despite Pochettino's side's dominance. The brilliant Michail Antonio used his strength to great effect before firing past Blues goalkeeper Robert Sanchez in the 53rd minute.

However, West Ham's Aguerd went from hero to villain in the 67th minute when he was given a second yellow card. The defender made the silly decision to slide in on Jackson Martinez and was given his marching orders.

David Moyes will be proud of his side as they held on despite constant pressure from the Blues. Caicedo then came on for his debut in the 61st minute, but it was one to forget for the Premier League's most expensive player.

Caicedo gave away a penalty in the 94th minute just as Chelsea were pushing for an equaliser. Lucas Paqueta stepped up and confidently sent Sanchez the wrong way.

It was a terrific win for West Ham in an enthraling encounter at the London Stadium. One fan is already demanding that Caicedo be sold, tweeting:

"Sell Caicedo."

Another took a dig at co-owner Todd Boehly's massive spending spree:

"Losing to West Ham after spending 1.2B is just INSANE."

Here's how Twitter reacted to a shock defeat for Pochettino's troops against 10-man West Ham:

Jamie Carragher rips into Chelsea's Moises Caicedo for disappointing debut

Caicedo looked off the pace for Chelsea.

Caicedo became the most expensive player in Premier League history when Chelsea spent £115 million this summer to sign him from Brighton & Hove Albion. The Ecuadorian's introduction enthused the travelling Blues fans at the London Stadium.

However, Caciedo put in a poor display, and his challenge on Emerson Palmieri was erratic and clumsy. Jamie Carragher who wanted him at his former club Liverpool ripped into his performance. saying on commentary for Sky Sports:

"Caicedo has had a bit of a nightmare since he came on. It's a poor, lazy challenge."

The 21-year-old does have a huge future ahead of him despite a dismal debut. He's regarded as one of the finest young midfielders in the league and should soon impress at Chelsea.