“Lost his mind to stay in the French league” – Fans react hilariously as Kylian Mbappe starts for PSG against Metz amid rumors about Real Madrid snub

It has been all but confirmed that Kylian Mbappe will remain at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), with Real Madrid reportedly out of the race for his signature.

Rumored details of the star's contract with PSG have been revealed by Sport Bible. If they are to be believed, Mbappe could become the highest-paid player in the world.

The Frenchman could also become a potent force behind the scenes at the Parc des Princes, as he reportedly has the power to approve signings and other key decisions.

This hasn't stopped fans from laughing off Kylian Mbappe's decision to snub Real Madrid. They took to Twitter to comment on the star's involvement in PSG's starting lineup.

AYODEJI MODRED🌊 @ayodejimodred @PSG_inside Why is Mbappe in line up? I thought they said he’s now the sport director 🤷🏾‍♂️ @PSG_inside Why is Mbappe in line up? I thought they said he’s now the sport director 🤷🏾‍♂️

Dowele @Dowele @PSG_English Mbappe has lost his mind to stay in the French league. @PSG_English Mbappe has lost his mind to stay in the French league.

Zak @rmcfzakaria @PSG_inside Mbappe after vini wins a balon dor and his second ucl while mbappe gets stuck in the groupstages for the next 5 years @PSG_inside Mbappe after vini wins a balon dor and his second ucl while mbappe gets stuck in the groupstages for the next 5 years https://t.co/01Jaly0cvk

Respected transfer journalists like Fabrizio Romano have stated that the star's decision to remain at the Parc des Princes is indeed final, having been approved earlier in the day.

It looks like changes will also be made in the dugout and hierarchy, with manager Mauricio Pochettino and director Leonardo Araujo reportedly set to leave the club.

While many believe the star forward should have gone to Real Madrid, with the Spanish giants on the verge of a Champions League trophy, Mbappe has chosen another path.

Is Kylian Mbappe making a mistake by staying at PSG instead of moving to Real Madrid?

It's hard to say if the young forward is on the right track. The Spanish league is arguably a much better one than Ligue 1, and he would have a higher chance at the Champions League with the Madridistas.

However, with the reported amount of decision-making he could have at the Parc des Princes, the star could potentially turn the French league around for the better.

The Madridistas may have courted him for well over a year, but at the end of the day, they can't easily hand the 23-year-old the decision to change faces in management. Also, its unlikely that Madrid was willing to finance his wages, but PSG clearly have no qualms doing this.

All in all, the transfer window already looks to be an exciting one with the potential changes the young star could make to the Parisians' lineup with his reported power to approve signings.

Edited by Akshay Saraswat