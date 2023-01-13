"Lot more different attributes"- When Michael Owen chose between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi 

In an old interview, Liverpool legend Michael Owen explained what made Cristiano Ronaldo a more complete player than Lionel Messi. Speaking to BT Sport, Owen claimed that the Portuguese superstar was a perfect goalscorer, possessing more versatility and enviable physical attributes.

The GOAT (Greatest of All Time) debate, concerning Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, has been going on since the dawn of time. Almost every notable footballing personality has had their say, with some picking Messi while others batting from Ronaldo.

Owen, who plied his trade at Liverpool, Real Madrid, and Manchester United, joined Ronaldo’s camp a few years back. He claimed that Ronaldo could score effortlessly with either foot as well as his head. He had more pace and was an overall all-rounder.

“Goalscoring is the hardest art in football and [Ronaldo] makes it look so easy. Head, left foot, right foot,” Owen told BT Sport.

“Messi is a decent header of a ball but if you're looking at all-round players, you go head-to-head with Messi and Ronaldo, you'd say Ronaldo has a lot more different attributes let's say.”

Owen continued:

“He's probably always been quicker, right foot, left foot and header of a ball.

“I think Messi is outstanding in certain attributes but as an all-round physique, Ronaldo is such an all-round player.”

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have dominated football in the 21st century, winning a combined 12 Ballons d’Or. The pair, who are still going strong, have a staggering 1397 club-football goals and 216 international strikes between them.

Lionel Messi has pulled comfortably ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo in the 2022-23 season

For a long time, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have been inseparable, pulling one up over the other at every turn. The story has changed since the start of the 2022-23 season, with Messi comfortably pulling ahead of his arch-rival.

Messi has been firing on all cylinders for PSG this season, scoring 13 goals and providing 14 assists in 20 games across competitions. Ronaldo, on the other hand, scored thrice and claimed two assists in 16 appearances for Manchester United before getting his contract terminated in November. He has since signed for Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr.

SPORTbible @sportbible BREAKING: Al Hilal, Al Nassr's biggest rival, would like to sign Lionel Messi and are ready to offer him just under double what Cristiano Ronaldo is earning 🤑 BREAKING: Al Hilal, Al Nassr's biggest rival, would like to sign Lionel Messi and are ready to offer him just under double what Cristiano Ronaldo is earning 🤑🇸🇦 https://t.co/xZFuSSoFPP

The gulf in quality between the two superstars further came to the fore at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Ronaldo scored once in five games for Portugal as they were knocked out of the quarter-finals. He was also dropped from Fernando Santos’ starting XI for both knockout clashes.

Messi, on the other hand, guided Argentina to the World Cup, scoring seven goals and claiming three assists en route. His heroics won him the Golden Ball, making him the first player in history to win it twice (first in 2014).

