"Lot of interest from the Saudi Pro League" - James Pearce hints Liverpool star could leave this summer

Reputed journalist James Pearce has hinted that Liverpool superstar Alisson Becker could be on his way out of Anfield this summer. The reporter has claimed that the Brazil international has been subject to strong interest from the Saudi Pro League over the last two years.

The Saudi Pro League has emerged as a lucrative destination for top players from across the globe in recent years. The top Saudi clubs have shown plenty of intent to bring big superstars to the league and have plenty of money to back their ambitions.

Alisson Becker could be one of the stars to make their way to the Middle East in the summer as per Pearce, who has claimed that Liverpool have already signed Giorgi Mamardashvili as the Brazilian's long-term successor. He insisted that the Merseyside giants could be interested in cashing in on the world-class keeper given the fact that he turns 33 this year.

Trending

Speaking on the Walk On podcast, Pearce said, as quoted by Rousing the Kop:

“Alisson came out and said that it wasn’t his plan [to leave] and he still intended to see out the contract that he’s got, which is effectively two years this summer. I think one of the years is an option but effectively two years.”

Pearce added:

“Liverpool’s stance is that signing Giorgi Mamardashvili was about succession planning. I’ve also been told that they know Alisson has had a lot of interest from the Saudi Pro League in the past couple of years.”

The reporter concluded:

“Each time he’s said no. But of course, you don’t know whether there will be an offer that comes further down the line which is just too good to say no to, especially for someone who will be 33 later on this year. I’ve certainly got no reason to believe that Alisson is preparing to say goodbye.”

Alisson Becker has been hugely crucial for Liverpool since his reported £66.8 million switch from AS Roma in 2018. He has helped the Reds win eight trophies and is recognized as one of the best keepers in recent years.

Liverpool signed Giorgi Mamardashvili in a reported £29.6 million deal from Valencia last summer and sent him back to the Spanish club on loan for another season. They also have Caoimhin Kelleher on their books who has been a brilliant deputy to Alisson over the years.

Liverpool eyeing a move for Bundesliga midfielder: Reports

Liverpool are reportedly eyeing a move for Angelo Stiller to bolster their midfield ranks in the summer. The 23-year-old has established himself as one of the finest defensive midfielders in the Bundesliga since last season.

Stiller has been exceptional for VfB Stuttgart since joining them from TSG Hoffenheim in the summer of 2023. His exploits have also seen him become a senior international for Germany.

As reported by Rudi Galetti, Liverpool have been tracking Stiller's development for a while now. He has insisted that the 23-year-old is their top choice in the middle of the park this summer but the Reds face competition from Barcelona.

Stiller reportedly has a release clause of just £33 million in his contract which seems a bargain given his potential.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback