“Lot of physical contact” – PSG star Neymar on why a Premier League move doesn't enthuse him

PSG star Neymar has hinted that an overdose of physical contact is a reason why he has no desire to play in the Premier League. The Brazilian also revealed that he remains motivated to win the Champions League.

Neymar joined PSG from Barcelona in the summer of 2017, becoming the most expensive player in the world at that time. Since then, the Brazilian has appeared 101 times for the Ligue 1 giants, scoring 83 goals.

He has already won three Ligue 1 titles among other silverware, but the one trophy that has eluded him so far has been the UEFA Champions League. Neymar reached the final of the premier European club competition last season but ended up on the losing side.

Speaking to Sportsmail, the Brazilian talked about his motivation as he gears up for his 29th birthday. Despite being linked with a move to the Premier League for a while, Neymar also opened up why he might never play for an English club.

“I'm not motivated by defeats; I'm motivated by the victories that I once conquered in my life and career. I know what it's like to win a Champions League, and I am sure that I will reach, once again, the final with PSG” said Neymar

“I do not get to watch a lot of the Premier League, but I have heard that there's a lot of physical contact involved in the game... But the French league also has too much physical contact!” said Neymar.

Neymar has been in terrific form this season

The Brazilian has been in breathtaking form for PSG this season, displaying a playmaking side in addition to his goal-scoring abilities.

Neymar has scored 13 goals from 16 games in all competitions this season; even a managerial change seems to have little effect on his performances.

PSG are currently third in the Ligue 1 table, three points behind leaders Lille after 23 games.

They are due to face Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16. The tie is touted by many as a Lionel Messi vs Neymar affair, with the Brazilian once considered to be the Argentinean’s successor at the Camp Nou.

Neymar has also been linked with a return to his former hunting ground for quite a few summers, but a move back to the Camp Nou remains unlikely.