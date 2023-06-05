 "Lot of things that need to be considered" - Barcelona director makes claim when asked about a potential Lionel Messi return

Barcelona’s sporting director Mateu Alemany has revealed that the club are still waiting on La Liga’s approval to make a formal approach for Lionel Messi.

Having spent the last two seasons at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), Lionel Messi is set to become a free agent at the end of June. Barcelona, Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal, and Major League Soccer (MLS) outfit Inter Miami have been credited with an interest in the superstar.

According to multiple reports, Messi’s former club Barcelona must recover as much as €200 million before considering recruiting new players. Additionally, any approach they make for new players first needs to be approved by La Liga. Only after receiving the green light can they formally begin negotiating with players.

In a recent interview, Barca director Alemany was asked about Messi’s potential return to Camp Nou. He admitted that the club still had not resolved their issues and were waiting to receive the all-clear from La Liga.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #FCB



“No details can be given until this issue is resolved. We are waiting”. Barça director Mateu Alemany on Leo Messi: “There are a lot of things that need to be considered regarding Messi, including La Liga's approval”.“No details can be given until this issue is resolved. We are waiting”. Barça director Mateu Alemany on Leo Messi: “There are a lot of things that need to be considered regarding Messi, including La Liga's approval”. 🔵🔴 #FCB“No details can be given until this issue is resolved. We are waiting”. https://t.co/wbNYglV1rr

He said (via Fabrizio Romano):

“There are a lot of things that need to be considered regarding Messi, including La Liga's approval.

“No details can be given until this issue is resolved. We are waiting”.

Messi played his last-ever game for PSG on Saturday (June 3). He was considerably below his majestic best as Les Parisiens succumbed to a 3-2 home defeat to Clermont Foot.

PSG lose more than a million followers after Barcelona legend Lionel Messi’s exit

PSG and Lionel Messi officially announced their separation on June 2, the day before he played his final match at the Parc des Princes. According to News18, PSG had 69.9 million Instagram followers before the announcement. Over the weekend, the club have lost over a million followers, with their current followers count standing at 68.7 million.

PSG lost over a million followers since the confirmation of Messi's exit

The Argentina icon’s next employers are expected to enjoy a significant bump in their Instagram followers count after an agreement is reached in the coming days.

Lionel Messi, who has left PSG after scoring 32 times in 75 games across competitions, was subjected to jeers when his name was announced in the line-up.

Mirror Football @MirrorFootball

mirror.co.uk/sport/football… Lionel Messi leaving PSG under "lamentable" cloud as fans boo star in final game Lionel Messi leaving PSG under "lamentable" cloud as fans boo star in final gamemirror.co.uk/sport/football… https://t.co/VINY3q1sES

The 35-year-old left the pitch shortly after PSG lifted their 11th Ligue 1 title, opting not to do the victory laps with his teammates.

Paul Merson predicts the result of FA Cup final between Man City and Man Utd! Click here

Poll : 0 votes