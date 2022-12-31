"Lot for us to learn from him" - Byju defends Lionel Messi deal in New Year letter to employees after Argentina World Cup win

BYJU'S CEO, Byju Raveendran, sent an email to the company's employees stating that their deal with Lionel Messi eventually worked out.

BYJU'S, an ed-tech start-up company, appointed Messi as their global brand ambassador. However, the move came under massive scrutiny as just a month earlier, the company had laid down 2,500 of its employees, five percent of their 50,000 workforce.

They also recorded a financial loss of 4,589 crores (rupees) in the financial year 2021. The sum is the largest ever recorded by an Indian start-up.

Raveendran, however, is adamant that the deal with Lionel Messi worked out well for his organization. He sent an email to employees that read (via Business Today):

“Speaking of Messi, it all did work out well in the end for him, didn’t it? A little bit of faith at every step, and a lifetime of learning - this is the not-so-secret formula for his success. There is a lot for us to learn from him and we are privileged to be able to.”

Kylian Mbappe said he has spoken to Lionel Messi after the 2022 FIFA World Cup final

Despite France losing to Argentina in the 2022 FIFA World Cup final, Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi shone for their respective countries. Messi bagged a brace and Mbappe scored a hat-trick during the game.

The Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) no. 7 recently told the media that he has spoken with his club teammate since the pulsating encounter. He said (via Hindustan Times):

"I spoke with Leo after the World Cup final. I congratulated him for the win. It was the quest of a lifetime for him, for me too, but I failed, so you always have to be a good player."

Messi, meanwhile, is still in Argentina. The 35-year-old recently issued a statement apologizing to the people of his hometown Rosario. He said (via Daily Mail):

"Well, we wanted to send our greetings to all the people of Funes, Rosario in general. We would like to thank you for the love you have always shown us, especially now at this time when I have just arrived back from the World Cup. Forgive us as well because sometimes it is difficult to see everyone, we are with family and friends for a few days and sometimes it is complicated."

