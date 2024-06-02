Lothar Matthaus claims Bayern Munich selling superstar to Real Madrid was the 'biggest mistake' in club history

Former Bayern Munich midfielder Lothar Mathaus has said that the sale of Toni Kroos to Real Madrid was a big mistake. The 34-year-old moved to the Santiago Bernabeu in the summer of 2014.

During his decade-long stint at the capital club, Kroos made a name for himself sa one of the best midfielders in the game. The German marked the last game of his illiustrious club career by helping Los Blancos beat Borussia Dortmund 2-0 to win a record-extending 15th UEFA Champions League title.

The 2014 FIFA World Cup winner provided an inch-perfect cross to Dani Carvajal to open the scoring at the Wembley on Saturday (June 1), and there would be no looking back for Los Blancos from there.

Nine minutes later, Jude Bellingham set up Vinicius Junior to put the result beyond doubt as Carlo Ancelotti's side improved their perfect record in finals in the UEFA Champions League era to an impressive 9-0.

Following Los Blancos' latest continental triumph, Matthaus remarked that letting Kroos go 10 years ago was a huge mistake by Bayern (as per Madrid Xtra):

“Selling Toni Kroos was the BIGGEST mistake in Bayern’s history.”

With their latest success, Real Madrid are now eight titles clear of AC Milan (7), the next most successful side in the UEFA Champions League.

How former Bayern Munich midfielder Toni Kroos has fared at Real Madrid

Former Bayern Munich midfielder Toni Kroos has etched his name in Real Madrid folklore with his stellar contributions. In terms of numbers, the 34-year-old made 465 appearances across competitions, contributing 28 goals and 99 assists.

In his final season at the club, the 34-year-old bagged a goal and 10 assists in 48 games across competitions. The last of those assists - as mentioned above - came in the UEFA Champions League final win over Dortmund.

Before arriving at the Bernabeu, Kroos had made his name at Bayern, contributing 24 goals and 49 assists in 208 games across competitions. He won the continental treble in the 2012-13 season and three consecutive Bundesliga titles during his stint at the Allianz Arena.