"Lots of happy tears" - Jack Grealish's partner Sasha Attwood posts adorable message on social media after Manchester City's treble

Manchester City attacker Jack Grealish's partner Sasha Attwood has expressed her delight at seeing her partner win the continental treble.

Grealish has been enjoying the festivities with his City teammates after winning the Champions League, Premier League and FA Cup. The English forward has been pictured looking a little worse for wear as he and his colleagues celebrated with a trip to Ibiza. He was also part of the Cityzens' open-tour bus parade in Manchester on Monday (June 12).

However, the 27-year-old's season has merited celebration, as he has been vital for manager Pep Guardiola. The England international scored five goals and contributed 11 assists in 50 games across competitions.

His partner Attwood has posted a brilliant collection of pictures of herself and the Manchester City winger after City's treble triumph. The pair is seen embracing at the Ataturk Stadium after City sealed European glory. The 27-year-old influencer captioned the Instagram post:

"Champions x3. The most incredible few days what an achievement. So beyond proud , lots of happy tears & no sleep with memories to last a lifetime. What a team."

Jack Grealish joined City from Aston Villa for £100 million in 2021 but didn't set the world alight in his debut season at the Etihad. However, he became an undisputed starter for Guardiola last campaign.

The Englishman spoke humbly following the Cityzens' 1-0 Champions League final win over Inter Milan on Saturday (June 10). He alluded to the difficult debut season he endured but lavished praise on Guardiola for sticking with him, telling BT Sport:

"(Guardiola) put so much faith in me, buying me for a lot of money. Even last year, when I was playing c**p, he stayed there with me (and) spoke to me."

Grealish will now concentrate on international football, as he has been named in England's squad for their upcoming Euro 2024 qualifiers. The Three Lions face Malta on Friday (June 16) and North Macedonia three days later.

The Manchester City attacker will then rest ahead of pre-season in July. He might need it after the amount of partying he has endured since the campaign concluded.

Manchester City's Erling Haaland interrupts Jack Grealish's interview

Haaland and Grealish have become City fan favorites.

Jack Grealish and Erling Haaland appear to be building a strong connection at the Etihad. The duo have been two of Manchester City's standout performers this past season.

They were involved in a brilliant exchange when City celebrated winning the Premier League title on May 21. Grealish was speaking to Sky Sports at the time when Haaland interrupted the interview. He delivered an x-rated verdict of his admiration for his teammate, saying (via Manchester Evening News):

"I f*****g love you ya know."

Jack Grealish looked a little taken back by Haaland's remark but laughed before joining his Cityzens teammates for their celebrations. Both will look to make more history at the Etihad next season as they head into the campaign as treble winners.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Man City vs Inter UEFA Champions League final! Click here

Poll : 0 votes