"Lotta bark, no bite" - Barcelona star Memphis Depay trolls NBA legend Charles Barkley after eliminating USA from the FIFA World Cup 

Barcelona star Memphis Depay has hit back at former NBA star Charles Barkley for his comments ahead of the Netherlands' FIFA World Cup clash with the United States. The forward claimed there was a lot of 'bark' ahead of the match, but 'no bite' on the pitch.

Barkley was speaking on TNT after the United States made it to the round of 16 at the FIFA World Cup. The pundit claimed he was confident of the USA beating the Netherlands and said:

"We going through the Netherlands. We opening up a can of whoop-a**. I guarantee the Netherlands is in trouble. I want Spain, I want Brazil, I want Germany, I want France - oh, they got that boy Kylian Mbappe over there in France, he ain't no joke. But we going to beat the Netherlands."

Depay, who scored in the 3-1 win over the United States, took to Twitter right after the match and posted a cheeky message for Barkley. He tweeted:

Barcelona star to decide future after the FIFA World Cup

Memphis Depay has confirmed that he will not be discussing anything about his club future until the end of the FIFA World Cup.

The Barcelona forward has not played regularly at Camp Nou this term and has fallen down the pecking order, with Robert Lewandowski becoming the first-choice striker.

Speaking about his future at Barcelona last month, Depay claimed he was focused on the FIFA World Cup and has no idea what will happen in the January transfer window.

He said:

"I don't know what will happen after the World Cup. The injury has been hard, but I'm already recovered and I'm enjoying the World Cup. We have a good team that can prove things. I don't want to think about the past, I'm focused on the World Cup. I also don't want to think beyond this competition.

"I don't know what will happen after the World Cup. I'm very happy to play again, very happy. It took me a long time to come back. It hasn't been easy mentally, but I've worked hard to get there."

Depay came close to leaving Barcelona in the summer, but his reported move to Juventus fell through.

