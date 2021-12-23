“Love this boy to bits” - Jurgen Klopp heaps praise on Liverpool youngster after thrilling penalty triumph against Leicester

Liverpool beat Leicester City on penalties in the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup at Anfield on Wednesday night. The two teams played out a pulsating 3-3 draw before the Reds edged out the Foxes 5-4 in a nerve-wracking penalty shootout.

Both Premier League outfits fielded makeshift XI's in order to rotate their squad. Jurgen Klopp was pumped by Liverpool's performance and praised goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher following his superb display.

The 23-year-old Irishman saved two penalties in the shootout to send Liverpool into the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup. Speaking about the young goalkeeper's performance, the Liverpool boss said:

"Caoimhin, not only with the penalty saves but the save with Albrighton he saved our lives. We are in the semis - great. Of course it is important, but he is an outstanding goalkeeper, I don't want to say any more. He is a talent but he is an outstanding goalie, good with his feet, good game understanding."

The German tactician went on to add:

"It is nice. It is not the first time he was part of these spectacular games, against Arsenal it was similar but this is a step forward and he saved our lives, he was really helpful tonight."

Liverpool will face Arsenal in Carabao Cup semi-finals

Liverpool's win over Leicester City in the Carabao Cup helped them reach the semi-finals, where they will face Arsenal. The winner of the tie will take on either Chelsea or Tottenham Hotspur in the domestic cup final.

Speaking about the victory at Anfield, Klopp said:

“I'm really really happy, really happy with the performance, with the spirit, the mentality. In a lot of moments with the football it was difficult for us in the first half as we had to make a lot of changes."

Liverpool also doing well in the Premier League

Liverpool struggled to challenge for the Premier League trophy last season. However, the Reds have been in fine form in the current campaign and are just three points behind league leaders Manchester City.

Although Liverpool did drop points against Tottenham Hotspur in their last league outing, they still have plenty of games to overtake Pep Guardiola's men.

Liverpool's next Premier League fixture is against Leeds United on Sunday 26 December.

