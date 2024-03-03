“Love you my boy” - Neymar sends message to Real Madrid superstar on Instagram

Former Barcelona forward Neymar recently took to social media to send a heartwarming message to Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior after Los Blancos played a 2-2 draw against Valencia on Saturday.

Carlo Ancelotti's Real Madrid looked to increase their lead at the top of the La Liga table as they faced Valencia at the Mestalla. Los Ches' Hugo Duro broke the deadlock in the 27th minute to give the hosts a lead. Roman Yaremchuk doubled Valencia's lead just three minutes later.

Just before the halftime whistle, Vinicius Junior pulled one back for the visitors. In the 76th minute, Vinicius scored his second to level the score. However, drama unfolded as Jude Bellingham's winner in the stoppage time was ruled out as the referee's whistle blew before the goal was scored.

After the match, Vinicius took to Instagram and uploaded a couple of pictures. He captions the post:

"The fight continues."

Reacting to the post, the Brazilian winger's Selecao teammate, Neymar, commented:

"I love you, my boy."

Neymar's comment

Despite missing a few games due to thigh and hamstring injuries, the Brazilian has made 25 appearances for Los Blancos this season, registering 14 goals and seven assists.

Next up, Real Madrid will host RB Leipzig at Santiago Bernabeu in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 on Wednesday (March 7).

Real Madrid star reveals that he wanted to join Paris Saint-Germain under Thomas Tuchel

Real Madrid defender Antonio Rudiger has revealed that he wanted to join Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) during the 2018-2020 period when the Ligue 1 giants were coached by Thomas Tuchel.

Rudiger, who joined Chelsea in July 2017 from AS Roma, was barely starting matches during Frank Lampard's first stint as the Blues' manager. During an interview with GOAL, the German defender stated that he wanted to leave the west London side during Lampard's managerial stint. He said:

"I really wanted to leave. I wanted to leave. I wanted to join Thomas Tuchel at Paris Saint-Germain, that was my wish."

However, Thomas Tuchel joined Chelsea as their head coach in 2021 and also guided the Blues towards their second UEFA Champions League title. During that time, Rudiger became an important player for the Stamford Bridge outfit.

Later, he joined Real Madrid on a free transfer in July 2022. Since then, the German defender has made 85 appearances for Los Blancos, bagging four goals and an assist. Moreover, Rudiger has been playing an important role in Carlo Ancelotti's side in Eder Militao and David Alaba's injury.

