"Love at first sight" - Georgina Rodriguez says relationship with Cristiano Ronaldo has allowed her to fulfill her dreams

Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez has lifted the lid on how her relationship with the Portuguese icon has helped her progress in her own career.

With five Ballon d'Or awards to his name, Cristiano Ronaldo is undoubtedly one of the greatest footballers of all time. For the same reason, his life off the pitch often tends to be in the spotlight.

Ronaldo has made no secret of his relationship with Argentine-born Spanish model Georgina. The couple have been together since 2016 and have three children together, one of whom passed away during childbirth earlier this year.

Georgina, a sales assistant turned model, has thus been with the 37-year-old through thick and thin. She has now opened up about her relationship with the player in a candid chat with Elle Spain.

The model revealed that she fell for Ronaldo and his attentiveness the moment she saw him. She also explained that the forward is the most handsome guy she has ever seen. Georgina said:

"Cristiano and I fell in love at first sight, when I saw him for the first time I felt that time stopped. I had never seen a man so handsome, so attentive. He is the most handsome man my eyes have ever seen."

Not everyone, though, appears to be happy with their relationship as one OnlyFans model recently took aim at Georgina. However, she takes pride in being Ronaldo's better half. She added:

"And yes, I am the girlfriend of the best football player in the world, but it is not necessary for people –and many of them women– to use it in a derogatory way."

Georgina went on to admit that her relationship with Ronaldo has helped her progress in her career. However, she maintained that she has not been handed everything on a silver platter. She said:

"Clearly, my relationship with him has allowed me to fulfill many of my dreams, but always, both before and after meeting him, I have put the same passion into everything I have done. Being a cleaner, shop assistant, or model."

Cristiano Ronaldo is without a club

Despite Georgina's support, things have not been going according to plan for Cristiano Ronaldo recently. It is worth noting that the former Real Madrid superstar is currently without a club.

Ronaldo had his contract with Manchester United terminated after he criticized the club in an interview with Piers Morgan. He was then relegated to the bench for Portugal's 2022 FIFA World Cup knockout matches before being eliminated.

