Italian OnlyFans model Paola Saulino has hit out at Cristiano Ronaldo’s partner Georgina Rodriguez for her criticism of Portugal boss Fernando Santos.

Saulino, who claimed to be romantically involved with an undisclosed Chelsea player, urged Rodriguez to stop airing her opinions, adding that being Ronaldo’s partner did not make her an expert.

Ronaldo was dropped from Portugal’s starting XI in the 2022 FIFA World Cup quarterfinal clash against Morocco last week.

The 37-year-old was introduced in the 51st minute when his team were 1-0 down but could not inspire a comeback. The Atlas Lions picked up a historic 1-0 win to become the first African team to reach the World Cup semifinals.

Rodriguez was not impressed with Santos’s decision to bench her partner and slammed him on social media after Portugal's loss. Saulino responded that Rodriguez’s opinion was unsolicited, as she's not an expert on football.

The OnlyFans model told the Daily Star:

“I prefer the humility of the Morocco player’s mum to the haughty attitude of Georgina Rodriguez who only has to thank Ronaldo for not being a shop assistant anymore. Now she wants to talk about football by commenting on the choices of the Portugal coach, as if she knows about tactical and technical schemes."

She continued:

“Being Ronaldo’s girlfriend doesn’t make her a football expert. It is better for her to be the ‘girlfriend of’ without going into the merits of topics, which she is not competent. Sometimes undeserved success really goes to the head.”

Ronaldo met Rodriguez in Madrid in 2016 while visiting a Gucci store where the Argentinian worked. The two immediately hit it off and have been together since then.

They share two children and are expected to tie the knot soon.

Cristiano Ronaldo trained at Real Madrid’s Valdebebas facility on Wednesday

Real Madrid’s all-time top goalscorer Cristiano Ronaldo returned to the club, albeit for training.

As reported by ESPN, the Portuguese superstar is using Madrid’s training facilities at Valdebebas to keep himself fit ahead of an imminent transfer to a new club in January.

SPORTbible @sportbible Cristiano Ronaldo has trained at Real Madrid's training ground as he bids to get up to speed ahead of signing for a new club Cristiano Ronaldo has trained at Real Madrid's training ground as he bids to get up to speed ahead of signing for a new club 💪 https://t.co/5aj2a93E1B

The former Juventus man trained alone on a separate pitch, away from where Carlo Ancelotti oversaw the first team’s training session.

Cristiano Ronaldo is currently a free agent after mutually agreeing to terminate his Manchester United contract last month. He played 438 games for Los Blancos between 2009 and 2018, scoring 450 times.

