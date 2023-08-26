“Love a good sunset” – David Beckham shares kiss with wife Victoria as couple enjoy scenic sunset on holiday 

Former Manchester United midfielder David Beckham recently took to his social media account to share a romantic snap with his wife, Victoria Beckham.

David Beckham is currently out on an exotic vacation with his wife, Victoria Beckham, and his kids on the coast of Island Lopud in Croatia. The 48-year-old initially shared a series of pictures, where he can be seen enjoying his time in the sea with his kids. He also shared a few snaps of the food he's having during the vacation.

Summing up his first day of the exotic outing, the former Paris Saint-Germain star uploaded a scenic sunset picture on his Instagram story. In the picture, he can be seen kissing his wife, Victoria Beckham.

"Love a good sunset," the Inter Miami co-owner captioned the image.

Beckham's Instagram story

Beckham's Inter Miami recently won the Leagues Cup after they defeated Nashville in a penalty shootout at the Geodis Park on Sunday (August 20). Since the arrival of Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets, the Herons have also managed to keep an unbeaten streak.

Next up, the Miami-based club will lock horns against NY Red Bulls on Saturday (August 26) in Major League Soccer. Most probably, Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets, and Jordi Alba will also be making their much-awaited MLS debuts.

Former Premier League manager calls Liverpool star 'modern-day David Beckham'

Former Leeds United manager Jesse March has stated that Dominik Szoboszlai is the modern-day David Beckham. Jurgen Klopp's Reds completed the signing of the Hungarian from RB Leipzig earlier this summer, triggering his £60 million release clause.

The 22-year-old has already become an important part of Liverpool as he has started all the games since arriving at Anfield. In the Reds' last match against Bournemouth, Dominik Szoboszlai was also the player of the match as they won 3-1.

Hailing the on-field prowess of the young Liverpool star, Jesse March said via the Telegraph:

"He is the modern-day David Beckham. When the ball is on his right foot he can put it anywhere he wants. The precision and the pace he can put on the ball is ridiculous. And I say ‘modern day’ because he is more mobile and more dynamic."

In their third match of the 2023-24 Premier League season, Liverpool will be facing Newcastle United at St. James' Park on Sunday (August 27).