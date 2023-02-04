“Love him but he gotta go”, “Tired of that guy” - Manchester United fans want 27-year-old sold as he misses Crystal Palace game

Manchester United fans are frustrated with Anthony Martial's inability to remain fit, as the 27-year-old forward has been left out of the matchday squad to face Crystal Palace.

The forward has featured in seven games since the World Cup ended in December, and has scored two goals in that period. However, the French attacker has struggled with fitness issues since the start of the season.

So far, under Erik ten Hag, Martial has not played the full 90 minutes of any game. The Old Trafford faithful are not pleased that he is out of contention once more, and they took to Twitter to share their grievances.

Manchester United set to face Crystal Palace in the Premier League

Manchester United are set to host Crystal Palace at Old Trafford in a crucial Premier League match on February 4. A win would boost the Red Devils' chances of securing a Champions League spot. The Eagles, on the other hand, sit in 12th place and are 15 points behind their opponents.

United are still very much in contention in multiple competitions, including the Premier League, and will be looking to put in a strong performance against Palace.

Manchester United have been on an impressive run of form at Old Trafford, winning 12 consecutive games across all competitions. This is their longest streak of wins in the Premier League since 2017, with the Red Devils having won their last five home matches in the top flight.

With a crucial Europa League match against Barcelona on February 15, the Red Devils will want to snatch all three points to keep their momentum going.

However, they will be looking to avoid a third consecutive Premier League game without a win after a 1-1 draw against Crystal Palace and a 3-2 loss to league leaders Arsenal.

Although Palace have struggled to find the back of the net in recent away matches, they will approach the game against United with confidence. Notably, they have taken seven points from their last four Premier League away games against the Red Devils.

These points have included two wins, one in August 2019 and the other in September 2020, which will give Palace a boost ahead of their trip to Old Trafford. Manchester United will need to put in a solid performance if they are to secure the three points and remain in contention for a top-four finish.

