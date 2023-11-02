"Love you my little boy, God is in control" - Rafaella Santos sends message of support to Neymar after horrid injury

Neymar's sister Rafaella Santos has sent out a message in support of her brother after he suffered a terrible ACL injury in Brazil’s 2-0 World Cup qualifying loss against Uruguay last month.

The Al-Hilal attacker is set to undergo surgery that will see him out of action for about 10 months. Amid this huge setback, Rafaella posted a picture together on Instagram story and wrote in the caption:

"I love you my boy! God is in control. Always with you."

Rafaella Santos' message of support through Instagram story

Rafaella has become a style icon on social media over the years, boasting over six million followers on Instagram. She and her brother are extremely close, with the former Barcelona star even having a tattoo of his younger sibling's face on his arm.

Neymar himself took to Instagram, sharing a message for his fans after the aforementioned injury. He wrote:

"It's a very sad moment, the worst. I know I'm strong but this time I'll need my (family and friends) even more It's not easy going through injury and surgery, imagine going through all that again after 4 months of recovery."

"I have faith, even too much... But the strength I put in the hands of God so that he can renew mine. Thanks for the messages of support and love," Neymar added.

The 31-year-old joined the Saudi Pro League from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in the summer for a fee of €90 million. Since then, he's bagged a goal and three assists from five appearances for Al Hilal.

Neymar's former teammate sends message after ACL injury

Lionel Messi for Barcelona (via Getty Images)

Lionel Messi sent a message of support to former PSG and Barcelona teammate Neymar following the latter picked up an ACL injury in October.

The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner took to his Instagram account and shared a picture of the duo on his story. He captioned an image of the two representing the Catalan side (via Goal):

"Lots of strength."

Messi and Neymar have shared the pitch 206 times whilst representing the aforementioned clubs, managing 67 joint goal contributions. The majority of those goals have seen the Brazilian provide for his Argentine counterpart (40).