“Love you man” - IShowSpeed wishes his idol Cristiano Ronaldo on his 39th birthday

Popular YouTuber and mega Cristiano Ronaldo fan IShowSpeed wished the Portuguese icon his 39th birthday (February 5) via Instagram.

IShowSpeed, aka Darren Watkins Jr., was recently in Saudi Arabia to witness Inter Miami's clash against Al-Nassr in the friendly Riyadh Cup. Although the Saudi Pro League side completed a comprehensive 6-0 win against their MLS opponents, Ronaldo did not feature due to a muscle injury.

Just days after this victory, IShowSpeed sent a message to the five-time Ballon d'Or winner via Instagram. Watkins wrote along with a red heart while posting a picture from when he met the former Real Madrid superstar:

"Happy birthday man. Love you man," he wrote.

Despite failing to witness the former Manchester United striker in action, Watkins caught up with Ronaldo's son, Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. The pair were spotted playing together a five-a-side game at Al-Nassr's academy, where Ronaldo Jr. now trains.

Ronaldo's recovery will be key for Al-Nassr, who return to competitive action on February 14, where an AFC Champions League Round of 16 match awaits. They face Saudi Pro League rivals Al Feiha, before which Al-Nassr will take on Al-Hilal in another friendly.

The former Juventus forward has been on fire this season, having scored 24 goals in 25 matches across competitions.

When IShowSpeed revealed why he loves Cristiano Ronaldo

In an interview with Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand in September 2023, IShowSpeed revealed why he loves Cristiano Ronaldo. Most notably, he believes that the Saudi Pro League striker can catch the attention of the viewer.

When quizzed about it on Ferdinand's YouTube channel, Watkins said:

"If you just look him. I don't care what you are man, woman, whatever. The way he takes his freekick, the stance, he locks you in. I fell in love."

Ronaldo's wide stance before free-kicks has become extremely popular over the years, much like his "Siuuu" celebration. On the pitch, he has bagged an incredible 739 senior club career goals, with 450 of those coming in Real Madrid colors.

He has won five UEFA Champions League trophies and three Premier League titles. Ronaldo has also bagged two Serie A and La Liga championships each, among other honors.