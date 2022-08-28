"Love this man" - John Terry heaps praise on Chelsea star after Leicester City win

Chelsea legend John Terry has lauded centre-back, Thiago Silva, following his performance in the 2-1 win over Leicester City on August 27.

Silva put in a stern performance to deny Leicester's attackers, with the Blues having had Conor Gallagher sent off early in the first-half.

It is just the latest of a number of resolute performances from the veteran defender.

He has earned huge praise for his adaptation to Premier League football at the back end of his career.

Terry has praised the 37-year-old on Twitter, writing:

"I F#C#ING Love this man."

Silva joined Chelsea from Paris Saint-Germain in 2020 on a free transfer off the back of a disappointing UEFA Champions League final defeat to Bayern Munich.

The Brazilian went on to win the trophy in his first season at Stamford Bridge and was key to the west London side's European venture.

He has made 86 appearances for the Blues, winning the Champions League, the FIFA Club World Cup and the UEFA Super Cup.

His performances are earning comparisons to that of Terry's who had huge success during his career at Stamford Bridge.

The former Blues captain won five Premier League titles and the Champions League, with many dubbing him as the club's greatest ever defender.

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel praises Silva performance against Leicester

Tuchel praises his veteran defender

Tuchel joins Terry in lauding the Brazilian following yet another impressive performance.

The German tactician told reporters following the crucial 2-1 victory over the Foxes (via SportBIBLE):

"The belief. In the end we can do things even better. Let's not take it (red card) as an excuse, we have to play the best way possible. We had to change the shape to close distances in the back."

"Thiago in the middle to organise and be more active and the wingbacks to make the difference maybe."

He continued,

"He's always key [...] It suited him to defend deep and in the box, around the box. This is what he loves and is very best in. That's why we changed to a back three in the second half with a man down."

Silva will likely have a new centre-back partner joining him for his side's next game against Southampton at St Mary's Stadium on August 30.

The Blues have struck a deal with Leicester City to sign Wesley Fofana for around £75 million, per Fabrizio Romano.

Fabrizio Romano



Fofana will sign until June 2028 as new Chelsea player. Fee around £75m [add-ons included]. Time to prepare documents now. Wesley Fofana to Chelsea, here we go! Documents are almost ready as Leicester and Chelsea reached an agreement on the fee on Friday, confirmed.Fofana will sign until June 2028 as new Chelsea player. Fee around £75m [add-ons included]. Time to prepare documents now. Wesley Fofana to Chelsea, here we go! Documents are almost ready as Leicester and Chelsea reached an agreement on the fee on Friday, confirmed. 🚨🔵 #CFCFofana will sign until June 2028 as new Chelsea player. Fee around £75m [add-ons included]. Time to prepare documents now. https://t.co/lO31M5firj

It means that Chelsea now have a new-look defense having replaced Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen with Fofana and Kalidou Koulibaly.

