"Love his play with Messi" "Should start every match" - PSG fans hail midfielder for his matchwinning display in 3-1 Montpellier win 

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) fans hailed Fabian Ruiz for his masterclass during the 3-1 away win against Montpellier. Ruiz scored for his team and assisted Lionel Messi for the second. The hosts managed to pull one back at the stroke of the 90th minute, but Warren Zaire-Emery sealed a 3-1 win for Christophe Galtier's team with his strike in injury time.

Since signing from Napoli earlier in the season, Ruiz has now scored his first goal for the club against Montpellier. He has scored one goal and has provided two assists in 20 games so far this campaign.

The 26-year-old was at his brilliant best during the recent away clash. While his goal to open the scoring was a scruffy affair, Ruiz was impeccable in the manner that he set up Messi.

After being played by Hugo Ekitike, the Spaniard found a peach of a pass through the Montpellier defense to set the little magician up.

Galtier's team, meanwhile, is now five points clear of Marseille at the top of the Ligue 1 table. They now have 51 points on the board after the conclusion of 21 league games so far this campaign.

Fans were delighted with Ruiz's performance and a few claimed that he is far better than the likes of Vitinha and Renato Sanches. They also pointed out how smoothly Ruiz managed to connect with Messi. One fan compared him to prime Andrea Prilo.

PSG superstar Lionel Messi recently hinted at retirement

Despite being 35, Lionel Messi remains one of the best players in the world. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner, however, might have dropped a subtle hint at retirement during a recent interview.

Speaking about Argentina's triumphant campaign in the 2022 FIFA World Cup, the PSG superstar said (via India TV):

"It has finally come at the end of my career. A closing cycle to be honest. Finally, I have achieved everything with the national team. The World Cup was something I always dreamt of. I have achieved everything in my career now. It was about uniquely closing my career."

Only a few names in football history have left a legacy like the Argentine magician.

