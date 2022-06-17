"Love this player" - Jose Enrique picks his favourite Liverpool player in current squad

Former Liverpool full-back Jose Enrique has picked Colombian winger Luis Diaz as his favourite player in the current Reds squad.

The 25-year-old winger only joined the Reds in January but has already become a fan favourite due to his direct style of play.

Enrique also admires Diaz for his playing style. He mentioned other Liverpool stars like Virgil van Dijk and Alisson Becker on his list of favourite Reds players too.

Jose Enrique tweeted about his favourite Reds player in the current squad:

"Difficult mate because this season is many to choose from but since January I love the way Luis Diaz play. That kind of winger that goes 1vs1 and try to take you. Love this player but is many to choose from. Vvd is top, Alisson.. etc."

Luis Diaz arrived at Anfield in January from Portuguese side FC Porto for an initial fee of around £37 million.

Since then, the winger has impressed on the left wing. Diaz has made 26 appearances for the Reds in the second half of the 2021-22 season, contributing six goals and five assists across competitions.

José enrique @Jesanchez3 ن @nemoLFC @Jesanchez3 Your favourite current lfc player? @Jesanchez3 Your favourite current lfc player? Difficult mate because this season is many to choose from but since January I love the way Luis Diaz play.that kind of winger that goes 1vs1 and try to take you. Love this player but is many to choose from. Vvd is top,Alisson.. etc twitter.com/nemoLFC/status… Difficult mate because this season is many to choose from but since January I love the way Luis Diaz play.that kind of winger that goes 1vs1 and try to take you. Love this player but is many to choose from. Vvd is top,Alisson.. etc twitter.com/nemoLFC/status…

Diaz started in all three cup finals the Reds were involved in last season, including the UEFA Champions League final against Real Madrid, which they lost 1-0.

Diaz was so vital to the first team that manager Jurgen Klopp moved Sadio Mane to centre-forward to keep the former on the flank.

Liverpool have added more firepower to their attack ahead of 2022-23 season

Liverpool have added two attackers to their ranks ahead of the 2022-23 season.

The Reds have announced the signings of Fabio Carvalho from Fulham and Darwin Nunez from SL Benfica. They signed Nunez for an initial fee of £64 million, which could rise to around £85 million.

Anfield Edition @AnfieldEdition Ins:



• Darwin Nunez (£85m)

• Fabio Carvalho (£8m)

• Calvin Ramsay (£5.5m)



What would you rate that summer transfer window out of 10? Ins: • Darwin Nunez (£85m)• Fabio Carvalho (£8m)• Calvin Ramsay (£5.5m)What would you rate that summer transfer window out of 10?

Meanwhile, Mane has been linked with a move away from Anfield this summer. According to acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the 30-year-old forward has reached a verbal agreement with Bayern Munich for a three-year contract.

Mohamed Salah has one year remaining on his contract and could leave the club next summer.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far