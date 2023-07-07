“Love you” – Ian Wright sends message to Arsenal star after he makes important decision at Emirates

Reiss Nelson has signed a new contract at Arsenal. The 23-year-old winger's previous deal expired on June 30, after which he technically became a free agent for a short while.

Nelson reportedly fielded offers from multiple other clubs, including some in Europe, but ultimately was convinced by Mikel Arteta to extend his stay at the Emirates.

Both Arsenal and Nelson announced the news on their social media handles on Thursday, July 6. Former Gunners forward and club legend Ian Wright was happy with the player's decision.

He replied to Reiss Nelson's Instagram post, with the message 'Love you' along with a few heart emojis.

Signing Nelson to a new contract could prove to be beneficial for the Gunners. The player was previously unsettled at the club and worried about his future.

Nelson made some important cameo appearances last season, scoring some crucial goals. He also showcased his ability to play on either wing depending on the manager's needs.

Having the 23-year-old at the club would add to the much-needed squad depth Arteta requires at Arsenal this season.

Reiss Nelson made 18 appearances in total for the Gunners, 11 of which came in the Premier League (most as a substitute). He registered three goals and as many assists, with five of them coming in the Premier League.

He scored a crucial long-range winner against Bournemouth for the Gunners in their 3-2 victory in the Premier League. The result allowed Arteta's team to lead the title charge until City eventually caught up with them in the last leg of the league.

Arsenal looking to make key additions to the squad ahead of new season

The Gunners are looking to add to their squad depth this summer. With Arsenal returning to the Champions League, they have a long season ahead of them.

Arteta's team have already signed Kai Havertz from Chelsea for £65 million. They are also reportedly close to signing Jurrien Timber from Ajax and Declan Rice from West Ham United, the latter for a club-record fee.

Arsenal bid adieu to club veteran Granit Xhaka on Thursday, July 6. The Swiss international has blown hot and cold during his stay at the Emirates but had a wonderful last season at the club. He registered seven goals and as many assists in 37 league games to aid Arsenal's title charge.

Arsenal will hope to make a few more signings to bolster their squad before their season starts with a curtain raiser against Manchester City in the Community Shield.

