"Loving you more is impossible" - Antonela Roccuzzo posts brilliant birthday wish for Lionel Messi 

Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo has posted a birthday wish to the Paris Saint-Germain star as he celebrates his 35th birthday.

Messi has been at the pinnacle of world football in a career spanning over 17 years and in that time he has won a long list of trophies.

The UEFA Champions League, the La Liga title, Copa America, the Ligue 1 title and the Copa del Rey are just some of the many trophies picked up by the Argentine.

The former Barcelona star has carved out a legacy that has him sitting atop the names of winners of the Ballon d'Or with seven wins to his name.

Today (June 24) the Argentinian icon celebrates his 35th birthday and his wife Antonela Roccuzzo has sent the PSG star a beautiful birthday wish.

Writing on Instagram, she said:

"Happy Birthday my love. Loving you more is impossible!"

Lionel Messi and Antonela Roccuzzo are childhood sweethearts, with the Argentine having fallen for his long-term partner at just the age of 9 (per Hola).

Their love for one another has grown stronger over the years and the two tied the knot on June 30, 2017.

Messi's huge success in football has coincided with his admirable fatherhood, with the PSG forward and Roccuzzo sharing three children, Mateo, Thiago and Ciro.

PSG star Lionel Messi reveals how he dedicates his career to his family

Lionel Messi's family life is one to admire

Lionel Messi has made it no secret of the huge role his family continues to play in motivating him during the twilight of his career.

The Argentine was recently interviewed by TyC Sports where he was asked about who he plays for to which he responded:

"First I always played for myself and to win, because I always wanted to beat everything I played and because I always wanted to give and leave the maximum in each game, wherever it was."

The Barca legend then touched on his devotion to his family, stating:

"Then, with everything we went through with my family, with everything I know that they suffered at the time when they killed me in the National Team and they had to eat a lot of things, where day after day they turned on the TV and heard that they criticized me, or spoke things that were not true and they suffered a lot, just like me.

Messi continued to delve into his motivations of playing for his wife and children, alluding to the joy his family felt when he lifted the Copa America in 2021:

After having won the Copa América, it was thinking about them. I knew the happiness they felt at that moment, just as I experienced it and transmitted it. I continue to play for them, my children, my wife".

