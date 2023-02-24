“Loving this”, “He grew up in Madrid” – Manchester United fans salute Alejandro Garnacho as he appears to troll Barcelona star after win

Manchester United fans have lauded Alejandro Garnacho for his celebration following the club's win over Barcelona on Thursday, February 23.

The Red Devils recorded a 2-1 win over the Blaugrana at Old Trafford in the second leg of their UEFA Europa League playoff tie. The result meant they progressed to the last 16 of the competition with a 4-3 win on aggregate.

Garnacho entered the match as a 67th-minute substitute, replacing Jadon Sancho. He completed one dribble and had a shot blocked during his time on the pitch, while also picking up a yellow card.

However, it was the youngster's celebration after the game that had Manchester United fans cheering for him on social media. Garnacho cupped his hands over his eyes, mimicking Barcelona star Pedri Gonzalez's trademark celebration.

Pedri notably missed the match on Thursday with a right hamstring injury he sustained in the first leg of the tie last week.

United fans took to Twitter to applaud Garnacho for his dig at the Spanish midfielder, with one of them writing:

"I’m loving this 🤣😂"

One fan referred to the Argentina U20 international's birthplace and tweeted:

"He grew up in Madrid lol"

Ushie @lastevergoal @TheFergusonWay He grew up in Madrid lol @TheFergusonWay He grew up in Madrid lol

Here are some more reactions from Manchester United fans:

Manchester United come from behind to seal victory over Barcelona

Manchester United were viewed as favorites heading into the second leg of their UEFA Europa League tie against Barcelona. The Red Devils have been tremendous this season at Old Trafford, while the Catalans were without Pedri Gonzalez, Pablo Gavi and Ousmane Dembele.

However, Xavi Hernandez's team started the match well and went ahead in the 18th minute. Alejandro Balde was brought down in the area and Robert Lewandowski stepped up to give his side the lead.

The visitors enjoyed 59% possession in the first half and kept United down to just four shots, taking a 1-0 lead on the night and 3-2 on aggregate into the interval.

But Erik ten Hag's team put in a much more improved display in the second half and took the game to Barcelona. They were rewarded for the same when Fred leveled things up just two minutes after the restart.

Brazilian winger Antony, who replaced Wout Weghorst at half-time, then popped up with a clean left-footed strike, in the 73rd minute. The goal gave Manchester United their first and defining lead of the night, a deserved reward for their excellent second-half display.

Barcelona, meanwhile, managed just two shots in the second half and fell to their first defeat of 2023 as the Red Devils secured a 4-3 win on aggregate.

Poll : 0 votes