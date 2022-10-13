"Low-key becoming a really effective creative force," "Improved his general link-up play like crazy" - Liverpool fans wowed by 'complete' player's hat-trick of assists in 7-1 Rangers demolition

Liverpool fans were in awe of Diogo Jota after he provided a hat-trick of assists in the Reds' 7-1 Champions League win against Rangers on Wednesday (October 12).

Roberto Firmino scored in both halves of the game to give the Reds the lead after Scott Arfield's 17th-minute opener. Darwin Nunez then gave Liverpool some breathing space in the 66th minute after finishing off a cheeky assist from the Brazilian.

Jota came on as a substitute in the 73rd minute for Firmino. Two minutes later, he set up Mohamed Salah for his first goal of the night.

The Egyptian international scored with a deft finish from a tight angle before being assisted by Jota once again in the 80th minute. It wasn't the neatest of assists as the ball inadvertently deflected off Jota to Salah's feet.

The former Chelsea winger hit a rather central shot past a poorly-positioned Allan McGregor. A minute later, the combination worked its magic yet again.

The former Wolves forward found Salah in space on the right flank, whose curled shot found its way into the back of the net after hitting the post. Harvey Elliott scored the final goal of the match which ended 7-1 at Anfield.

Liverpool fans were left memserised by Jota's performance on the night, despite him being on the pitch for just 17 minutes. Here are some of the best reactions on social media:

The Anfield Buzz @TheAnfieldBuzz Diogo Jota vs Rangers:



2/2 aerial duels won

1 clearance

4 chances created

3 assists



17 minutes played. Hattrick of assists in 6 minutes. Unbelievable player. Complete. Diogo Jota vs Rangers:2/2 aerial duels won1 clearance4 chances created3 assists17 minutes played. Hattrick of assists in 6 minutes. Unbelievable player. Complete. https://t.co/WrvGb0YjRT

babyboydointhings @Shadyy_ Jota has improved his general play it crazy. His touches and passes immaculate Jota has improved his general play it crazy. His touches and passes immaculate

. @tashaaa2000 what a duo man Hatrick for Salah and a hatrick of assist for Jotawhat a duo man Hatrick for Salah and a hatrick of assist for Jota😭😭😭 what a duo man https://t.co/aHybG6YK2R

Samuel @SamueILFC Btw, we haven’t even mentioned that Diogo Jota got a hattrick of assists by setting up Mo Salah’s hattrick. Btw, we haven’t even mentioned that Diogo Jota got a hattrick of assists by setting up Mo Salah’s hattrick. 😂

Anfield Edition @AnfieldEdition Jota with a hat-trick of assists of the bench too Jota with a hat-trick of assists of the bench too 🎯🎯🎯

ibouuuuuuu @mxskiii Firmino 3g/a Jota 3 assist Salah hattrick Nunez goal Gomez assist Harvey first UCL goal and Konate being Konate what a night Firmino 3g/a Jota 3 assist Salah hattrick Nunez goal Gomez assist Harvey first UCL goal and Konate being Konate what a night https://t.co/oJy21VIzmh

🥤 @TheImmortalKop 3 assists for Jota as well 3 assists for Jota as well https://t.co/spMC5RA7qK

Joel Rabinowitz @joel_archie Jota now has 9 assists in his last 18 appearances. The goals haven’t been flowing for a while but he’s low key becoming a really effective creative force. Huge development in this part of his game since he joined. Jota now has 9 assists in his last 18 appearances. The goals haven’t been flowing for a while but he’s low key becoming a really effective creative force. Huge development in this part of his game since he joined.

Empire of the Kop @empireofthekop Jota was insane when he came on by the way Jota was insane when he came on by the way

A player assisting his teammate's hat-trick from start to finish isn't a very common sign in football. This was also the fastest hat-trick in the history of the competition.

Jota, meanwhile, has five assists from seven games across competitions this season. He is yet to score during that time, however. But that won't be an issue if such results keep coming his and the team's way.

Liverpool in comfortable position to qualify for Champions League knockout rounds after win vs Rangers

For Liverpool, this was the ideal result before a massive Premier League game at Anfield against Manchester City on Sunday (October 16).

The 7-1 win means the Reds are second in the table with nine points from four matches - three behind Napoli and six ahead of Rangers. A point against the Neopolitans at home on matchday 5 will confirm their qualification from Group A.

The story, however, isn't so rosy in the Premier League. Manager Jurgen Klopp has seen his team amass just 10 points from eight games so far. The game against City was tipped to be an early title-decider when the fixture list was released in the summer.

Now, it is more about pride and Liverpool getting their season back on track to mount a challenge for a top-four finish.

