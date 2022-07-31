"Low life scum man" - Manchester City star Jack Grealish blasts thieves who stole £60,000 worth sneakers from cleaning company 

Manchester City forward Jack Grealish has offered his support to a celebrity cleaning service for luxury trainers after a gang took £60,000 worth of footwear from them.

According to Daily Star, the England international dubbed those responsible "low-life scum." They robbed more than 50 pairs of shoes, including £2,000 Diors and £2,500 Nikes.

The report also claims that the thieves broke in through the roof and also stole Apple products. In response to The Sneaker Doc's Instagram post describing the criminal act, Jack Grealish commented on the post:

"Low life scum man, stealing used trainers. You’ll be back bro."

The company's founder, who also works with some of Grealish's former Aston Villa teammates such as Tyrone Mings, Matty Cash and Ollie Watkins, told The Sun:

"I’ve worked hard to build up my business and look after players’ trainers from lots of Premier League clubs after word spread about our service. The raid was a shock but it’s been great to get so much support from players like Jack."

Jack Grealish claims his first year at Manchester City was "so difficult"

The England forward became British football's most expensive player last summer after he joined Manchester City from Aston Villa for £100 million. However, it's fair to say the 26-year-old failed to set the world alight during his debut campaign at the Etihad.

Grealish scored just six times in 39 appearances across all competitions last season.

The former Villa talisman has opened up about his first season at the Premier League champions. He told the documentary City Studios, as quoted by The Sun:

“My first day of training, the England lads weren’t back. The only two people I knew really were Gabriel Jesus and Bernardo as I’d had an argument on the pitch with them at Villa the year before. So I had to walk up to them and I was like ‘you alright, like’."

He added:

"Those first few weeks, coming into this whole new environment, new staff, everything about it. Coming up to live in Manchester. Walking into this new building and not knowing anyone. Then it’s just adapting to the manager here, the way the lads are here. It was so difficult, honestly.”

Grealish further admitted that he didn't know much about the process for signing for a new club as he had only been at Aston Villa. He said:

“It’s a blur now, looking back. I’d never even signed for a club before, I’d been at Villa my whole life, I didn’t know what to expect. I didn’t even know what you do in a medical. I just wasn’t clued up with stuff like this as I’d never done it.”

The Englishman scored 32 goals and provided 43 assists in 213 senior appearances for Aston Villa.

