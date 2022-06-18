“Low maintenance, high performance” – Jamie Carragher reacts as Liverpool accept offer to sell ‘legend’ Sadio Mane 

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher has reacted to the news that his former side have accepted Bayern Munich's offer for Sadio Mane.
Fabrizio Romano reports that Bayern have reached an agreement with the Reds over a deal for the Senegalese star, with personal terms already agreed.
Mane, 30, leaves as an Anfield hero having made 269 appearances, scoring 120 goals and contributing 48 assists.
The speedy forward was instrumental in the side's recent success under Jurgen Klopp. He helped them win the UEFA Champions League, the Premier League, FA Cup and Carabao Cup.
Carragher has reacted somberly to Mane's departure, tweeting (via Metro):
"My favourite Liverpool player of this era, Sadio Mane finally departs. Low maintenance, high performance and never injured! Trophies & goals galore, a true Liverpool Legend. Thank you Sadio!"
Mane will reportedly join the Bundesliga champions on a three-year deal.
Jurgen Klopp has already wrapped up his like-for-like replacement in Benfica striker Darwin Nunez.
The prolific Uruguayan striker, who managed 34 goals in 41 appearances last season, joins in an £85 million deal.
Liverpool risk losing another star in Mohamed Salah for free next summer
Former Reds midfielder Don Hutchison has revealed that he has heard rumors that Mohamed Salah will be departing Anfield for free next summer with his contract expiring.
He told BBC Radio 5 Live (via HITC):
“Behind the scenes, there is a rumour. I am not sure it’s that wide off the mark. But I don’t think Liverpool wanted to lose Mohamed Salah because he is staying at the club next season."
He continued:
“The rumour is that he might not then stay on at Liverpool, so they could then potentially lose him on a free transfer next summer.
This may be why the Reds have agreed to sell Sadio Mane this summer, fearful that they will lose their two top stars for free next summer.
Hutchison alluded to this, concluding:
"I think Jurgen Klopp couldn’t afford to lose Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane (also a free agent in 12 months time) on free-transfers next season.”
Salah has been linked with a move to La Liga giants Barcelona next summer.
Mirror reports that the Egyptian star has been told he can join the Catalan side when his contract expires.
Salah has been just as vital for the Reds as Mane has been, being Jurgen Klopp's perennial goalscorer throughout his time at Anfield.
The 30-year-old has scored a remarkable 156 goals in 254 appearances but does seem set to be part of the Merseysiders' squad for next season.