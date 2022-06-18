“Low maintenance, high performance” – Jamie Carragher reacts as Liverpool accept offer to sell ‘legend’ Sadio Mane 

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher has reacted to the news that his former side have accepted Bayern Munich's offer for Sadio Mane.

Fabrizio Romano reports that Bayern have reached an agreement with the Reds over a deal for the Senegalese star, with personal terms already agreed.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #FCBayern



Personal terms already 100% agreed on a three year deal.



Deal called by Sadio Mané is set to join Bayern on a permanent deal from Liverpool, here we go! Agreement set to be reached after direct meeting between the two clubs today.Personal terms already 100% agreed on a three year deal.Deal called by @Plettigoal is now finally done. Sadio Mané is set to join Bayern on a permanent deal from Liverpool, here we go! Agreement set to be reached after direct meeting between the two clubs today. 🚨🇸🇳 #FCBayernPersonal terms already 100% agreed on a three year deal.Deal called by @Plettigoal is now finally done. https://t.co/bbMN6MuEIm

Mane, 30, leaves as an Anfield hero having made 269 appearances, scoring 120 goals and contributing 48 assists.

The speedy forward was instrumental in the side's recent success under Jurgen Klopp. He helped them win the UEFA Champions League, the Premier League, FA Cup and Carabao Cup.

Carragher has reacted somberly to Mane's departure, tweeting (via Metro):

"My favourite Liverpool player of this era, Sadio Mane finally departs. Low maintenance, high performance and never injured! Trophies & goals galore, a true Liverpool Legend. Thank you Sadio!"

Jamie Carragher @Carra23 low maintenance high performance & never injured! Trophies & goals galore, a true Liverpool Legend. Thank you Sadio twitter.com/_pauljoyce/sta… paul joyce @_pauljoyce Liverpool and Bayern Munich reach agreement on Sadio Mane deal. Guaranteed fee of £27.5million [€32million], plus £5million based on appearances and £2.6million based on individual and team achievements. The total package is worth £35.1million [€41million]. Liverpool and Bayern Munich reach agreement on Sadio Mane deal. Guaranteed fee of £27.5million [€32million], plus £5million based on appearances and £2.6million based on individual and team achievements. The total package is worth £35.1million [€41million]. My favourite @LFC player of this era, Sadio Mane finally departslow maintenance high performance & never injured! Trophies & goals galore, a true Liverpool Legend. Thank you Sadio My favourite @LFC player of this era, Sadio Mane finally departs 😢 low maintenance high performance & never injured! Trophies & goals galore, a true Liverpool Legend. Thank you Sadio ❤️ twitter.com/_pauljoyce/sta…

Mane will reportedly join the Bundesliga champions on a three-year deal.

Jurgen Klopp has already wrapped up his like-for-like replacement in Benfica striker Darwin Nunez.

The prolific Uruguayan striker, who managed 34 goals in 41 appearances last season, joins in an £85 million deal.

Liverpool risk losing another star in Mohamed Salah for free next summer

Mane's teammate Salah may leave next summer

Former Reds midfielder Don Hutchison has revealed that he has heard rumors that Mohamed Salah will be departing Anfield for free next summer with his contract expiring.

He told BBC Radio 5 Live (via HITC):

“Behind the scenes, there is a rumour. I am not sure it’s that wide off the mark. But I don’t think Liverpool wanted to lose Mohamed Salah because he is staying at the club next season."

He continued:

“The rumour is that he might not then stay on at Liverpool, so they could then potentially lose him on a free transfer next summer.

This may be why the Reds have agreed to sell Sadio Mane this summer, fearful that they will lose their two top stars for free next summer.

Hutchison alluded to this, concluding:

"I think Jurgen Klopp couldn’t afford to lose Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane (also a free agent in 12 months time) on free-transfers next season.”

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #LFC



Liverpool will have to improve their proposal or Salah could leave on a free next year. Mo Salah situation has not changed, as of now. He doesn’t want to leave Liverpool this summer - but new contract talks are still complicated, up to the club for the next months.Liverpool will have to improve their proposal or Salah could leave on a free next year. Mo Salah situation has not changed, as of now. He doesn’t want to leave Liverpool this summer - but new contract talks are still complicated, up to the club for the next months. 🔴 #LFCLiverpool will have to improve their proposal or Salah could leave on a free next year. https://t.co/5EXOFXm1T0

Salah has been linked with a move to La Liga giants Barcelona next summer.

Mirror reports that the Egyptian star has been told he can join the Catalan side when his contract expires.

Salah has been just as vital for the Reds as Mane has been, being Jurgen Klopp's perennial goalscorer throughout his time at Anfield.

The 30-year-old has scored a remarkable 156 goals in 254 appearances but does seem set to be part of the Merseysiders' squad for next season.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far