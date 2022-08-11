"Lower your salary, p****!" - Barcelona fans verbally abuse Frenkie de Jong

Spanish outlet Diario SPORT has tweeted a video of fans hurling abuse at Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong upon his arrival at Sports City.

The Dutch midfielder has been in the middle of a long-drawn wage-related controversy with the club all summer.

With Barca attempting to reduce costs from all corners to register their new signings, De Jong's refusal to forego deferred wages has created a stumbling block.

Blaugrana fans appear to have taken it badly, with several of them (as seen below) verbally abusing the Dutch star.

What exactly is the situation between Barcelona and Frenkie de Jong?

De Jong joined Barcelona from Ajax for a reported fee of €85 million in the summer of 2019. The Dutch midfielder's contract was extended during the COVID-19 pandemic. He agreed to go on deferred wages while signing a new agreement to help the club sort out their finances.

As per the new contract, he is expected to have his salary increased again this season. However, Barcelona, who are still in a spot of bother with regards to the La Liga wage cap, are unwilling to hold up their agreement with the player.

They do want to keep him at the club, as has been reiterated by president Joan Laporta and manager Xavi, but on their terms. This means that he will have to forego €20.15 million to abide by Laporta's new wishes.

Another option is to part ways with the player, with Manchester United and Chelsea keen on his services (as per Football London). However, in that case, Barca are refusing to pay De Jong his deferred salary, citing legal technicalities.

Barca are playing hardball to push De Jong to make a favorable decision. The ball remains in De Jong's court. But should he choose to stay at the club, they will probably have no choice but to pay him the right wages.

It is a series of events that has built up all summer, creating unrest at the club. Barca have reportedly found another way to rip up De Jong's contract. The club believes the Dutchman, along with a few other players, have criminality issues in their contracts signed under the previous administration.

The Camp Nou outfit are willing to move to court to ensure that they get the situation resolved in their favor one way or another.

