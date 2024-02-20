Lucas Bergvall says Tottenham star is better than both Mohamed Salah and Erling Haaland

New Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Lucas Bergvall has said that Son Heung-Min is better than Mohamed Salah and Erling Haaland.

The trio are three of the top players in the Premier League. While Son and Salah play on the flanks, for Spurs and Liverpool respectively, Haaland is a centre-forward for reigning treble winners Manchester City.

Bergvall arrived at Spurs last month from Djurgardens in a transfer worth €10 million (as per The Boyhotspur). The teenager told Swedish Youtuber SportTouchen in a Tiktok video posted by a fan that his Spurs captain is better than Salah, Haaland and even Kylian Mbappe.

The Swede, though, picked his retired compatriot Zlatan Ibrahimovic over Son. Here's the video:

Son and Salah are potent goalscorers in the Premier League and have been in good form this season.

Salah - back from a recent injury layoff - has 19 goals and 10 assists in 28 games across competitions for a Liverpool side atop the standings after 25 games. In fact, the Reds are alive in three other competitions as they seek a quadruple in their manager Jurgen Klopp's last season in charge.

Meanwhile, Son hasn't been as prolific but has been effective nonetheless. In 23 games across competitions, he has 12 goals and six assists.

How have Mohamed Salah and Erling Haaland fared against Tottenham Hotspur?

Mohamed Salah

Mohamed Salah has scored goals galore - 205 in 333 games across competitions - since arriving at Liverpool in the summer of 2017.

The 31-year-old - contracted to Anfield till 2025 - has 11 goals and one assist in 19 games against Tottenham. Eight of those goals and the assist have come in 14 games in the Premier League. Salah has also scored once in the UEFA Champions League and twice in the UEFA Europa League against Spurs.

Meanwhile, Erling Haaland - who has netted 73 times in 80 games (along with 15 assists) for Manchester City since arriving in 2022 - has scored once and assisted once in three games against Tottenham.

Erling Haaland's lone goal came in a 4-2 Premier League home win last season, while the assist came this season in a 3-3 league draw at the Etihad.