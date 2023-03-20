“Lucas Leiva, our heart is with you” - Luis Suarez dedicates goal to ex-Liverpool teammate who recently retired

Gremio striker Luis Suarez paid homage to his former Liverpool teammate Lucas Leiva as the Brazilian midfielder recently announced retirement. Suarez and Leiva shared the pitch during their time together at Anfield. They were teammates for 76 games at Merseyside.

Suarez gave Gremio the lead with a well-taken goal in a recent game, his tenth strike for the Brazilian club. The Uruguayan striker lifted his shirt up to reveal a message that read:

“Lucas (Leiva), our heart is with you.”

The former Barcelona and Atletico Madrid striker, though, received a yellow card for his action.

Leiva made 346 appearances for Liverpool during his time in England. He also played for Serie A side Lazio in Europe. The 36-year-old last played for Gremio. The defensive midfielder represented the Brazil national team 22 times.

Arsenal star Bukayo Saka spoke about Manchester City's clash against Liverpool

Bukayo Saka scored twice as the Gunners secured a 4-1 home win against Crystal Palace in their final game before the international break. The Gunners now have an eight-point lead over Manchester City atop the Premier League, having played a game more.

Saka said that City are in for a tough outing against Liverpool in their next game on April 1. The youngster said (viia HITC):

“I feel like we are playing well, and the team is playing well, We just want to continue like this."

Speaking about the big lead over the Cityzens, Saka said:

“It’s very significant. We know who they (Man City) play next. We aren’t going to pretend that we don’t know. We know it’s a tough game for them. At the same time, we need to focus on ourselves. We have ten finals to go. We are out of every competition, and it’s only the Premier League. That’s the way we are treating it.”

The Gunners have 69 points from 28 league games. Mikel Arteta's side will return to action on April 1 in a Premier League home clash against Leeds United.

