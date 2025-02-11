"Luckiest team in sports history", "Ederson was Madrid’s 13th player" - Social media reacts as Real Madrid defeat Manchester City in UCL clash

Manchester City suffered a defeat at home to Real Madrid in dramatic circumstances in their UEFA Champions League game, sparking reactions from football fans on social media. Los Blancos took a big step towards a place in the Round of 16 by defeating the Cityzens 3-2 in the first leg of their playoff tie at the Etihad.

Both Real Madrid and Manchester City had troubling spells in the new league phase of the competition, leading them to finish 11th and 22nd, respectively. This meant that both sides need the playoffs to book their place in the last 16 of the competition this season.

Carlo Ancelotti's side were struck by a number of injuries in the week leading up to the game, and the Italian manager was forced to field two midfielders in defence. His opposite number chose to leave all three of his winter additions to their Champions League roster on the bench for the start of the encounter.

Trending

Los Blancos rallied from 2-1 down to win the game in the closing minutes, with Jude Bellingham scoring a 92nd minute winner. Fans took to X to share their thoughts on the game.

A fan referred to the Spanish giants as lucky.

"Luckiest team in sports history man," they wrote.

Another fan inferred that Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson was key to Real Madrid winning the game.

"Ederson was Madrid’s 13th player," they posted.

A fan praised Bellingham for coming up with another 'clutch' moment.

"Jude is soooo clutchhh," they wrote.

Here are some more reactions from fans:

"City is so washed," a fan posted.

"2nd leg is going to be crazy," another wrote.

"City just give it up already," a fan posted.

Real Madrid picked up a first win in seven visits to the Etihad Stadium, finally ending their unimpressive run against the Cityzens. They will now take a narrow advantage into next week's second leg at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid leave it late to defeat Manchester City in Manchester

Manchester City's unconvincing form continued as they suffered a 3-2 defeat at home to Real Madrid in their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 playoff first leg. The Cityzens conceded twice in the closing stages as Los Blancos came from behind to win.

Erling Haaland opened the scoring for Pep Guardiola's side, scoring his first-ever goal against Los Blancos in the 19th minute. The Cityzens hit the woodwork through Manuel Akanji and Haaland, while their opponents also missed a raft of chances.

Real Madrid's equaliser eventually came from the boot of Kylian Mbappe in the 60th minute. Haaland scored his 49th Champions League goal in only his 48th appearance from the penalty spot in the 80th minute to restore his side's lead.

Los Blancos substitute and former Manchester City youngster Brahim Diaz scored an equaliser for his side in the 86th minute. Jude Bellingham scored a 92nd minute winner to seal a big first leg win for his side.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback