"Lucky to have him" - Mateo Kovacic opens up on his relationship with 'amazing' Chelsea star 

Mateo Kovacic has revealed he has 'a great understanding' with his Chelsea teammate Romelu Lukaku on the pitch. The midfielder praised the Belgian forward and added that the Blues were lucky to have him.

Chelsea signed Lukaku for a club-record fee in the summer, but the 28-year-old has not made a big impact. He has scored in recent games but has not reached the heights he was touted to on his return.

While speaking with Chelsea's YouTube channel, Kovacic was asked about Lukaku. The Croatian only had good things to say and added:

"Yeah, from the first day I think we understand each other quite good because he holds up the game well. You can play one-twos with him well so, he's an amazing striker and we are lucky to have him in our squad."

Kai Havertz to lead the attack for Chelsea?

Thomas Tuchel has used Kai Havertz as his striker in recent matches, and the German has delivered. Havertz scored twice in the win over Burnley and could now retain his place in the starting XI.

Tuchel spoke about his decision to pick Havertz over Lukaku and said:

"He gives a lot of intensity and he's involved in goals. He scored again, so it's a very good moment and it's on him to keep going. This is how it is. We played the last cup match without him, Timo Werner was very strong and was very close to starting. Romelu got his goal and we will need everybody. But at this moment, he's in really good shape. What he gives us is huge volume."

"He covers a lot of metres, he covers a lot of metres in high intensity, so he finds the intensity no matter what the system the opponent defends against us, he finds intensive runs, he finds distances. This is what makes him and he uses his body more and more. He loves to create overloads and half spaces and this is what he gives. It's just his style of play, his characteristic as a player. He's in good shape, he's confident."

The Blues face Norwich City on Thursday night and then host Newcastle United on Sunday.

