"Lucky I didn't see you" - Tottenham's Antonio Conte responds to Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel's touchline sprint on Instagram 

Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte has taken a hilarious dig at Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel after their clash on Sunday, August 14. He took to his Instagram story to respond to the German's celebrations of the Blues' second goal during their Premier League clash.

In a heated London Derby at Stamford Bridge, Spurs drew 2-2 in the 96th minute on Sunday to salvage a point. While the match had multiple talking points, one of them was the consistent battle between Conte and Tuchel on the touchline.

They clashed following Tottenham's equalizer in the 68th minute after Chelsea took the lead in the first half. Conte celebrated his side's goal and moved towards the away fans, which also saw him clash with Tuchel. Both managers were shown a yellow card.

The Blues took the lead again in the 77th minute through Reece James, which saw Tuchel run down the touchline to celebrate the goal. He ran past Conte, who appears to have not seen him.

However, the Italian manager took to Instagram to share a picture of the German's celebration and he captioned it:

"Lucky I didn't see you... making you trip would have been well deserved... [three lauging emojis]"

However, the clash between the two managers didn't end there. Spurs managed to equalize right at the death as the match finished 2-2.

After the match, the managers again got into a big brawl while shaking hands, leading to both of them receiving red cards.

Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur engage in Battle of the Bridge: Part 2

It was arguably another installment of the infamous Battle of the Bridge between the two sides in 2016. The match also ended 2-2 with Chelsea coming back from two goals down to take a point.

The match saw 32 fouls being committed and 12 yellow cards being shown.

On Sunday, the heated rivalry repeated itself.

The Blues completely dominated the first half as Tottenham failed to cope up with their intensity. New signing Kalidou Koulibaly scored an astounding volley from a corner to get the hosts up and running in the 19th minute.

Tuchel's side had more chances to score but failed to convert as the first half ended 1-0.

The second half saw some impetus from Tottenham but Chelsea were still too good for the visitors. However, a change in formation saw Spurs finally get on the front foot and eventually Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg equalized via a brilliant low strike.

James then scored Chelsea's second goal of the game after some horrific defending from the visitors. Harry Kane then nicked a header in from an Ivan Perisic corner in the 96th minute to ensure that Tottenham took a point from the game.

With multiple controversial decisions, managerial and player spats, it was certainly a heated affair and reminiscent of the 2016 Battle of the Bridge.

Edited by Aranya Chaudhury