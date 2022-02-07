"Lucky to have a player like that" - Noel Whelan reveals Premier League star's quality that 'sets him apart from Messi and Ronaldo'

Former Leeds United striker Noel Whelan has claimed Raphinha’s eagerness to do the “dirty work” sets him apart from Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

Leeds United star Raphinha has been one of the best players in the Premier League this season. Not only has the Brazilian been exceptional with the ball at his feet, but he has also been impressive without it.

The 25-year-old, who has eight Premier League goals to his name this season, is always prepared to drop deep and help his team in defense. Whelan believes Raphinha’s ability to do track back is something truly special. He thinks it is a quality that the likes of Ronaldo and Messi haven’t had to bother with in their careers.

Calling Leeds United “lucky” to have a player like Raphinha in their ranks, the club ambassador told Football Insider:

“I’ve said this from the word go. es. he’s full of flair. Yes, he’s eye-catching with his brilliance and trickery. But you can’t play for Leeds unless you do the dirty side of the game.”

He added:

“It’s one thing that sets him apart from Messi and Ronaldo. They have never been ones for tracking back to win the ball back. This guy does everything to win the game. You can see this when he’s in possession and, more importantly, when he’s out of possession.”

He signed off by saying:

“He’s just one of these players who works for 90 minutes, helping his teammates. Leeds are lucky to have a player like that.”

Raphinha has been impressive for Brazil as well in the 2022 World Cup Qualifiers. He has three goals and to his name in seven matches, with his latest strike coming against Paraguay earlier this month.

Ronaldo endures frustration in Manchester United colors, Messi shines for PSG

The two most popular footballers in the world, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, have been on opposite ends of the spectrum this month. While one has put on an impressive showing for his team, the other has had to swallow a bitter pill of disappointment.

The Portugal international missed a crucial penalty in the Red Devils’ FA Cup clash against Middlesbrough. The match eventually went into penalties and the heavyweights were thrown out of the competition.

The Argentine, on the other hand, produced a man-of-the-match display in PSG’s Ligue 1 clash against Lille. He scored one and set up another to help his side to a comfortable 5-1 win away from home.

mx @MessiMX30ii MASTERCLASS MESSI MESSI ICE COLD, 1 GOAL 1 ASSIST IN THE TOUGHEST AWAY GAME OF THE SEASONMASTERCLASS MESSI MESSI ICE COLD, 1 GOAL 1 ASSIST IN THE TOUGHEST AWAY GAME OF THE SEASON 🔥🔥🔥 MASTERCLASS MESSI https://t.co/epgNaQE4tO

If Ronaldo wants to return to the Ballon d’Or podium and end his career with a bang, the 37-year-old will need to buckle up. Helping Manchester United to a respectable finish in the Premier League would be a good starting point. He will have the perfect opportunity to bounce back and make a statement when his club travels to Burnley on Tuesday.

