Lugano vs Luzern prediction, preview, team news and more | Swiss Super League 2022-23

Lugano host Luzern at the Cornaredo Stadium on Sunday in the 2022-23 Swiss Super League season, looking to build on their latest win.

Mattia Croci-Torti's side beat Winterther 4-1 in their last game, picking up their first points of the season at the third time of asking.

Before that, Lugano were beaten 3-2 by Sion on the opening day followed by a 2-1 loss to Grasshoppers.

However, in their midweek Europa Conference League clash with Hapoel Beer Sheva, they once again went down 2-0.

Luzern started their season with a 0-0 draw against FC Zurich which also saw them reduced to 10 men in stoppage time as Ardon Jashari was sent off in the 91st minute.

Lugano vs Luzern Head-To-Head

Luzern have won 17 of their last 43 clashes with Lugano, while losing on a close 16 occasions during this period.

Last season, Lugano won both their league clashes with Luzern - a 3-2 win away from home followed by a 3-1 victory on home soil.

Lugano Form Guide (all competitions): L-W-L-L

Luzern Form Guide (all competitions): D

Lugano vs Luzern Team News

Lugano

Kreshnik Hajrizi, Mickael Facchinetti, Uran Bislimi, Roman Macek and Ignacio Aliseda are all out with injuries.

Injured: Kreshnik Hajrizi, Mickael Facchinetti, Uran Bislimi, Roman Macek, Ignacio Aliseda

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Luzern

The Luminaries won't have Pascal Schurpf and Pascal Loretz available due to injuries, while Ardon Jashari is suspended after getting sent off in their opening game of the season.

Injured: Pascal Schurpf, Pascal Loretz

Suspended: Ardon Jashari

Unavailable: None

Lugano vs Luzern Predicted XI

Lugano (3-4-3): Amir Saipi; Albian Hajdari, Olivier Custodio, Fabio Daprela; Numa Lavanchy, Mohamed Haj Mahmoud, Jonathan Sabbatini, Milton Valenzuela; Maren Haile-Selassie, Ignacio Aliseda, Zan Celar.

Luzern (4-3-3): Marius Mueller; Mohamed Draeger, Marvin Schulz, Denis Simani, Martin Frydek; Lorik Emini, Christian Gentner, Filip Ugrinic; Nikola Cumic, Marko Kvasina, Abubakar Asumah.

Lugano vs Luzern Prediction

Lugano have played more games so far this season than Luzern, and following a rocky start which saw them lose their opening two games, gained some momentum with a 4-1 thumping of Winterthur.

Luzern were undone by a lack of finishing despite their best efforts and must find their shooting boots here to return to winning ways.

Yet, we feel the sides could play out a draw.

Prediction: Lugano 1-1 Luzern

