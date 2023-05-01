Luis Campos sends emphatic 3-word message when asked if PSG players are still behind Christophe Galtier

Luis Campos, Paris Saint-Germain's (PSG) football advisor, has stated that manager Christophe Galtier has the full support of the club's players.

Galtier's men fell to a shock 3-1 defeat against Lorient on Sunday, April 30. While Kylian Mbappe scored one for the Ligue 1 champions, the visitors ran riot at the Parc des Princes to take all three points.

The Parisians were subdued in their own backyard, registering just four shots on target, with two of them coming from Mbappe. Achraf Hakimi picked up a red card in the first half, forcing the hosts to play with 10 men for the majority of the match.

After the match, Campos was asked if manager Galtier still had the backing and support of the PSG players. He was emphatic in his response, saying (via psgtalk/Canal+):

“I’m sure, yes.”

He also sent a message to the club’s supporters, saying:

“Before making this self-criticism, it is important to tell the fans that we understand very well that they are disappointed today. And so are we.

“I just came back from the locker room, I saw a whole team very disappointed with the defeat. It’s true that it’s hard, but we have to react quickly.”

PSG looking to replace Christophe Galtier with Real Madrid legend: Reports

While Luis Campos moved quickly to extend his support to Christophe Galtier, the rumor mill has suggested otherwise in recent weeks. Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly looking at former Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane as their primary target to replace Galtier.

Galtier's future has been in doubt for the last few weeks. The Frenchman had joined the club ahead of the current season alongside Luis Campos. However, the club's management is reportedly worried about the team's performances under him.

While PSG hold a five-point lead in Ligue 1, they were knocked out of the French Cup early. They also exited the UEFA Champions League in the Round of 16 following a tame 3-0 aggregate defeat to Bayern Munich.

Foot Mercato journalist Santi Aouna has now reported that the Parisiens are looking to bring in Zidane as Galtier's replacement.

Zidane last served as manager of Real Madrid, who he led to three consecutive Champions League trophies between 2016 and 2018. The Frenchman left the club after the 2020-21 season and has not managed any team since.

