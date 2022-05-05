Luis Diaz chooses between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi

Liverpool star Luis Diaz has had his say in the never-ending debate over Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Both legendary forwards are touted as the greatest players of all time, with fans constantly battling over who is superior.

Diaz is having a sensational debut season at Liverpool and was the catalyst in their Champions League semi-final second leg victory over Villarreal on May 3.

The Colombian winger has revealed (per Mundo Deportivo) that he prefers Barcelona over Real Madrid and, along those lines, prefers Lionel Messi over Cristiano Ronaldo.

fermeiker @fermeiker 🤩 Luis Díaz, además de buenísimo, es del Barça.



🤩 Luis Díaz, además de buenísimo, es del Barça.https://t.co/PR0wqEyF64

Both Messi and Ronaldo forged a formidable rivalry during their time in La Liga at Barcelona and Real Madrid respectively.

Lionel Messi scored a remarkable 672 goals and contributed 303 assists in 778 appearances at Barca. He won nine 'Player of the Year' awards during his time in Catalonia and has seven Ballon d'Or trophies to his name.

Cristiano Ronaldo, meanwhile, has a record of 450 goals and 132 assists in 438 appearances as a Real Madrid player. The Portuguese star has won the Ballon d'Or five times whilst being named La Liga's 'Player of the Year' twice.

This season, the duo have encountered contrasting campaigns.

Lionel Messi, from a team perspective at Paris Saint-Germain, has found success winning the Ligue 1 title. But his performances have come under fire for lackadaisical displays and the Argentinian has not come close to hitting the heights that preceded him at Barcelona.

Messi has nine goals and 13 assists in 31 appearances for Paris Saint-Germain this season.

Cristiano Ronaldo has continued his unbelievable goalscoring feats in his second spell at Manchester United. He is currently third in the Premier League top scorer charts, sitting on 18 goals with just Mohamed Salah (22) and Son Heung Min (19) above him.

In 38 games across all competitions, he has hit 24 goals and contributed 3 assists.

But the 37-year-old has not been able to stop the huge nosedive United have encountered this season, which has seen the Red Devils hit rock bottom. They have crashed out of all cup competitions and look likely to miss out on a top-four finish.

Make the most of the time left with Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

The legendary duo are reaching the end of their glittering careers

Debates can be had all day long about which of the two legendary stars is superior. But time is running out on the duo's time in the sport as they are now both in their mid-thirties.

We are reaching the end of what has been an unbelievable rivalry between two of the greatest players to ever grace the pitch.

Jamie 🍻🍻 @thatguyjme2 All you weirdos who argue about the goat, listen to the GOATS themselves talk. Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, the best of our time. All you weirdos who argue about the goat, listen to the GOATS themselves talk. Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, the best of our time. https://t.co/eETgpx1mxK

It's testament to the incredible talent they possess that questions have been asked throughout the season over their current form and contributions.

One thing is for sure, once Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo hang up their boots, there will never be a rivalry quite like this.

Edited by Puranjay Dixit