Luis Diaz drops hint regarding Liverpool future amid Barcelona transfer links

Liverpool striker Luis Diaz has hinted that he could stay at the club for a while despite transfer links with Barcelona. The 28-year-old has been at Anfield since arriving from FC Porto in January 2022.

The Colombian international has had a successful stint with the Reds, bagging 37 goals and 17 assists in 136 games across competitions. That includes 13 goals and four assists in 38 games across competitions this campaign for the runaway Premier League leaders.

Despite being contracted till 2027, there has been speculation about Diaz's future, with reports of interest from Barca. However, the 28-year-old seems to have allayed concerns that he's contemplating a move away from Anfield.

"Now and again, I find out about the stats when people post them on social media," Diaz told the club's media channels (as per 90Min). "But how nice it is to be getting close to such great fellow Colombian players like Hugo (Rodallega) and all the others.

"It's a real pleasure for me to be right there close behind them, and I realise that maybe I will catch them at some point. You could say that it's another one of those personal targets that I have. I know that things are going well for me and I'm in decent form."

Diaz concluded:

"What I want the most is to keep making history and, first and foremost, that Colombians who come over to England to play really leave their mark.

"That's key for us all now to give a positive image of our country, just like they all did. Now those of us here are trying to do just that. I'm very happy with that and we hope to continue doing the same things in future."

Luis Diaz (25) is the fourth-most prolific Colombian scorer in Premier League history, trailing Juan Pablo Angel (44), Hamilton Ricard (31) and Hugo Rodallega (29).

What's next for Liverpool?

Liverpool boss Arne Slot

Liverpool are in the midst of a superb season under former Feyenoord custodian Arne Slot, who has exceeded expectations since replacing the legendary Jurgen Klopp in the summer.

With their 2-0 Premier League home win over Newcastle United in midweek, they are 13 points clear at the top, having played a game more. The Reds next take on Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday (March 5) in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 first leg.

While Liverpool can no longer win the quadruple - losing 1-0 at Championship strugglers Plymouth Argyle in the FA Cup fourth round - their treble hopes are very alive. They take on Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup final on March 16.

