Luis Enrique breaks silence amid rumors of him leaving PSG

Amidst rumors of him leaving Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) just one month after joining the club, PSG boss Luis Enrique has rubbished such reports about his future.

The Spanish tactician took to Instagram to post (via Fabrizio Romano):

“All for one and one for all”.

PSG, who have been in the middle of a controversial summer market, thanks to their multiple transfer sagas, were recently reported to be set to lose Luis Campos as club advisor and Enrique as manager.

Those reports stated that the club's hierarchy was in disarray with both Campos and Enrique (in particular) unhappy with PSG's transfer market situation.

Romano has further reported that PSG's camp has completely dismissed such rumors by stating:

“Today’s rumors are as ridiculous as they are completely out of place”.

Amidst growing tension between PSG and Real Madrid over a potential transfer for Kylian Mbappe, French news outlet PSGTalk have reported that the Ligue 1 giants suspect Los Blancos of creating chaos in the Parisian camp by spreading rumors of Enrique wanting to leave.

The PSG-Real Madrid-Kylian Mbappe saga is close to reaching a boiling point

The reports of unrest at PSG and Enrique wanting to leave was based on the Spanish tactician being unhappy with Mbappe's situation at the club amongst other things.

The media has been reporting countless stories of the Mbappe saga all summer and here is what we know primarily so far:

Mbappe ran down his contract at PSG last summer and was close to joining Real Madrid. However, the Ligue 1 giants convinced him to sign a two-year extension at the club. With the French forward now having only 12 months left on said deal, he put out a statement saying that he will not extend his contract at PSG.

This sparked a fire in Paris as the club are not ready to lose a player of Mbappe's stature on a free transfer next summer. They hit back against the player by saying that Mbappe will have to sign an extension by July 31 or face consequences (which one would assume is to either be sold this summer or not get enough game time at the club).

As of August 4, Mbappe has not signed a new deal and he is now training away from the first team squad at PSG. Club's sources reportedly believe that Mbappe has secretly agreed a contract with Madrid for a free move next summer and hence is opposed to all deals of being sold in this transfer window.

Reports in Spain have added that Madrid would ideally want him next summer on a free transfer but should the situation deteriorate further, Los Blancos could make a late move in this window itself.