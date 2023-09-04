Luis Enrique breaks silence on Neymar's claims that he experienced 'hell' at PSG along with Lionel Messi

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) manager Luis Enrique has reacted to Neymar's comments that he and Lionel Messi lived in "hell" in the French capital.

The Spanish manager said that the comments were his former pupil's personal opinion. Enrique added how happy he is to be a part of the Parisian club. Responding to the Brazilian's claims, Enrique said (via PSG report Twitter):

“Neymar’s statements that he and Messi lived in a “hell” at PSG? These are personal experiences, I don’t want to get into that. I can tell you about my experience: I’m absolutely delighted, I feel like I’m in charge of a rather unique team, with a club that trusts me 100%.”

Lionel Messi spent two years in Paris and the consensus notion is that he never hit his best form at the club. The Argentina captain was often the subject of scathing attacks from fans.

Neymar, on the other hand, also suffered backlash from fans when the team underperformed. Despite being unfit and not being able to paarticipate, the Brazilian was brutalized by fans.

"With Paris he lived hell"- Neymar makes stunning claim about Lionel Messi's PSG stint

Lionel Messi joined PSG from Barcelona in the summer of 2021 as a free agent. However, he was never really appreciated by the fans of the Parisian club.

Messi scored 32 goals and provided 35 assists in 75 matches during his stint at the Ligue 1 side. Speaking about Messi's time in France and then the ecstacy of winning the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Neymar said (via GOAL):

“I was very happy for the year he had, but at the same time very sad, because he lived both sides of the coin, he went to heaven with the Argentina team, won everything in recent years, and with Paris he lived hell. We lived through hell, both he and I. We get upset, because we're not there for nothing, we're there to do our best, be champions, try to make history, that's why we started playing together again, we came together there so we could make history. Unfortunately, we didn't make it.”

Neymar and Lionel Messi, along with Kylian Mbappe, had a stellar attacking partnership in France in their ranks. While they won two Ligue 1 titles together, the trident were unable to lead the team past the round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League.