Luis Enrique explains how PSG are working towards helping Kylian Mbappe win Ballon d’Or

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) coach Luis Enrique has outlined the club's plan to help Kylian Mbappe win the Ballon d'Or.

Mbappe is widely regarded as one of the best players in world football at the moment. His impact on club and country is undeniable, and the Frenchman, more often than not, turns out to be the difference-maker in matches.

However, the soon-to-be 25-year-old is yet to win the Ballon d'Or and came in third, behind Lionel Messi and Erling Haaland, in 2023. Enrique claimed that apart from individual brilliance, collective success plays a decisive factor in the Ballon d'Or voting.

The Spanish tactician added that PSG will aim to win as many trophies as possible so that their crown jewel can take home the coveted individual accolade. Speaking on the matter, Enrique said (via Le10Sport):

"Obviously to win the Golden Ball, in addition to individual performances which are at the maximum level for Kylian, you have to win club and national trophies. We try to win as much as possible in Paris but it's obvious that a player of Kylian's level when he also has success in the selection, I have no doubt about his level. And I'm sure he will win many Ballons d'Or. I have no doubt about that."

Kylian Mbappe was PSG's leading attacker last season, scoring 41 goals and providing 10 assists in 43 matches. He also finished the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar as the top scorer, scoring eight goals, including a hat-trick in the final. Mbappe won the Golden Boot as a result.

However, Mbappe only won the Ligue 1 last season. FIFA World Cup winner Lionel Messi and European treble winner Erling Haaland were clear favorites ahead of the PSG attacker.

Journalist thinks Kylian Mbappe has to leave PSG to win the Ballon d'Or

Journalist Bruno Alemany thinks that playing for PSG is detrimental to Kylian Mbappe's chances of winning the Ballon d'Or. Alemany pointed out that the French league is often looked down upon for the lack of world-class competition.

The journalist opined that the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner should consider a move away from Ligue 1. Alemany, though, thinks the Frenchman is a favorite for the 2024 Ballon d'Or. He told Cadena SER:

"Messi was incredible. Mbappé, meanwhile, suffers from the fact that he plays in the French championship. But he is the big favorite to win the next Ballon d’Or."

Kylian Mbappe has once again been producing the numbers this season, scoring 12 goals and setting up one in 12 appearances for PSG across competitions. With the UEFA Euro set to take place in 2024, Mbappe can establish himself as a top contender for the Ballon d'Or next year.