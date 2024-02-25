Luis Enrique reveals impact of Kylian Mbappe to Real Madrid rumors on PSG players

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) manager Luis Enrique has suggested that his players are unaffected by talks of Kylian Mbappe leaving to join Real Madrid. The Spaniard dismissed claims of any unrest in the squad, stating that the team was focused on their upcoming fixture against Stade Rennais (February 25).

Speaking at a press conference ahead of the game, he said:

“I didn’t see any difference in any of my players this week. What is getting closer, and what awaits us shortly, is this crucial match for us tomorrow. It is essential because we want to continue to prove that we are competitive against any opponent and in any competition."

“We play at home in front of our supporters because we are a club that must fight for all the titles and because being a PSG player does not allow you to relax. It would only be one match. This is my goal as a coach.”

This comes after rumors that Mbappe could leave the French champions following the expiration of his contract at the end of the season. Links to Real Madrid have arisen once again after he was close to joining the Spanish giants back in 2022.

PSG (53) currently find themselves comfortably on top of Ligue 1, 10 points ahead of second-place Brest (43); Les Parisiens have a game in hand as well.

PSG considering move for goalkeeper amidst concerns with Donnarumma - Reports

Gianluigi Donnarumma could be replaced at the French capital.

PSG are considering alternatives to current goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma. According to French outlet L'Equipe, Les Parisiens have identified Borussia Dortmund's Gregor Kobel as a likely replacement for the Italian.

This comes after a report from Get French Football News a few months ago claiming that Luis Enrique wanted more from Donnarumma in possession. While the Italian is an excellent shot-stopper, he is not quite as adept with his feet, leading Enrique to consider alternatives for his position.

Kobel has become a key player for Dortmund, having started every game in their previous campaign where they narrowly finished second. This season, the 26-year-old has played 31 games in all competitions, helping keep 10 clean sheets. He has a 74% save percentage, ranking him in the 95th percentile among all Bundesliga goalkeepers (via FootyStats).

Kobel also averages 40 passes per game compared to Donnarumma's 27, indicating that he could be an upgrade in terms of what the manager is looking for.