Luis Enrique wants 22-year-old Real Madrid star as part of deal to let Kylian Mbappe go: Reports 

With Luis Enrique reportedly set to take over at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), he has set his eyes on Real Madrid winger Rodrygo as part of a deal that will see Kylian Mbappe move the other way. According to Francisco Buyo of El Chiringuito, the Spanish manager holds the Brazilian in high regard but noted that a deal could be difficult.

The reporter also added that Los Blancos are firm in their valuation of Mbappe and are unwilling to pay over €150 million.

Buyo reported:

“Luis Enrique likes Rodrygo a lot and PSG would like to include him in a deal for Mbappé, but there is no possibility. Regarding a deal for Mbappé, Real Madrid will not exceed €150 million.”

Mbappe informed PSG of his decision to not trigger an extension in his contract, which would make him a free agent in the summer of 2024. Thus, Les Parisiens are reportedly looking to sell the 24-year-old this summer in order to avoid losing him on a free next year.

Rodrygo joined Real Madrid from Brazilian side Santos in 2019 in a deal worth €45 million. Since then, he has shown flashes of brilliance and looks set to have a great future, which explains why Los Blancos are unwilling to sell him. In his 165 appearances for the club, he has bagged 37 goals and 32 assists.

Mbappe could sign new deal with PSG amidst Real Madrid links: Reports

Mbappe faces an uncertain future at the French capital.

PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe is set to have talks with the club's representatives over his future at the club. According to Spanish outlet MARCA, the meeting is expected to be key in deciding the player's next move.

The Spanish outlet claim that the Ligue 1 side are looking to convince Mbappe to sign a two or three-year deal with a verbal agreement to sell him next summer. This comes after the player confirmed that he would not extend his stay at the club. Thus, PSG want to ensure that they do not lose him on a free by getting him to sign an extension.

Real Madrid are expected to be the frontrunners for the 24-year-old, however, they are in no hurry to secure the signing. Los Blancos feel that they would be able to sign Mbappe on a free next year and are unwilling to pay excessive amounts for a player in the last year of his contract.

Poll : 0 votes