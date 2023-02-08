Former Barcelona head coach Luis Enrique has emerged as one of the favorites to become Chelsea's next manager, should there be a vacancy at the West London club. According to reports, Enrique would be interested in signing Barcelona forward Ferran Torres if he joins the English club.

The Blues are currently experiencing a turbulent 2022-23 Premier League campaign; they have collected 30 points from 21 games and are currently ninth in the league table.

Despite a change in management that saw Graham Potter replace Thomas Tuchel in September last year, there haven't been any serious improvements in the team's performances.

The former Brighton manager hasn't been able to turn around Chelsea's form and has come under serious scrutiny in recent weeks. His team have picked up just two wins in their last 12 games across all competitions. The Blues have also scored only four goals in those games.

The Blues spent around €330 million during the recently concluded January transfer window as new owner Todd Boehly has been investing heavily in the squad.

However, there are growing concerns that Potter could be shown the exit door before next season should he fail to turn things around. One of the names that has been touted as a possible replacement is Luis Enrique.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive Chelsea are open to hiring Luis Enrique if they choose to replace current head coach Graham Potter.



(Source: Fichajes) Chelsea are open to hiring Luis Enrique if they choose to replace current head coach Graham Potter.(Source: Fichajes) 🚨 Chelsea are open to hiring Luis Enrique if they choose to replace current head coach Graham Potter. (Source: Fichajes) https://t.co/QxCX94TJkc

Fichajes.net believes that Enrique could bring Barcelona and Spain winger Ferran Torres with him to Chelsea.

The forward is considered to be a favorite of Enrique, who worked with him during his time with the Spanish national team, and would love to re-unite with him at Stamford Bridge.

Jamie Carragher reveals why Chelsea manager shouldn't compare himself to Mikel Arteta, Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has reacted to comments made by Chelsea manager Potter, where he spoke about how difficult it can be for managers to adapt.

Potter referred to Mikel Arteta and Pep Guardiola's first seasons in charge at Arsenal and Manchester City, respectively, and the criticism they received. Carragher, however, claimed that both managers did enough to win the trust of the club's owners and fans.

"It is understandable when a coach pleads for time, but attempts to compare Potter’s early work with that of Guardiola at City, Arteta at Arsenal and Klopp at Liverpool are wrong. There are already clear differences."

He continued:

"City were never in danger of falling away from the top four, and Klopp and Arteta enjoyed big football moments which earned them instant credit."

"Klopp won away at Chelsea and Manchester City in his first few games by imposing his high pressing football style and led Liverpool to the Europa League final seven months after taking charge, beating top teams en route."

Poll : 0 votes